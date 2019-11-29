Top 10 Black Friday deals still available

The dusk of Black Friday is upon us, but there are still plenty of great deals out there to be had. Our staff here at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to bring you all the best offers across every category. However, time is ticking down, and now it’s time to turn our attention to the 10 best Black Friday deals still alive. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

We’re expecting most if not all of these Black Friday deals to be retired by the end of the night. If anything our list below catches your eye, it’s likely now or never time to jump in and cross it off your list. Without further ado, here are the 10 best Black Friday deals still available.

10) 65-inch TV deals abound

There are plenty of big screen TV deals to go around this year, and you can find them all in our roundup from earlier today. However, it’s TCL’s 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV at $400 that delivers the best mix of features, affordability, and design. You can save well over 33% here, but the real focus is on the laundry list of features at a relatively bargain price.

9) Pixel deals show out for Black Friday

Google’s latest smartphones have been a big hit in 2019, so it’s no surprise to see worthwhile discounts here for Black Friday. You can grab Pixel 3a for as little as $250 and Pixel 4 at $200 off for $599. Both of which are standout deals on the latest Android devices to come out of Google.

8) Nike delivers 25% off

Nike regularly features 20% off throughout the year, but this weekend’s 25% off promotion is our favorite fashion deal from a sea of offers. This is a great way to refresh your wardrobe with some new styles for the winter months at a steep discount.

7) Free iPhones for everyone

I’m hard-pressed to remember a Black Friday with more notable iPhone deals than this year. If you want a FREE iPhone, it’s out there for the taking. Every major carrier is offering some form of freebie with trade-in or switch from a competitor. You can see the entire list here. You can also score major gift cards too at Target and other retailers.

6) $19 Google Home Mini

Google Home Mini is one of our favorite smart home speakers. It has a small footprint and can go just about anywhere. Add in a $19 price tag for Black Friday and this is a near no-brainer and easy stocking stuffer purchase.

5) Xbox for $119

There were plenty of good Xbox deals to go around this year but it is the $119 all-digital console that stands above the rest. This is the best price we’ve ever tracked and certainly worth a look if you’re going to be gaming this holiday season.

4) Logitech boosts your desk setup

In years past, we could count on a solid Logitech Gold Box regularly, but in 2019 that’s just not been the case. Amazon’s Logitech sale was a sight for sore eyes on Black Friday with a number of notable all-time lows on some of the brand’s most popular accessories. Check out the entire sale here.

3) Echo deals for everyone

Amazon’s Alexa lineup is well-known, and highly-regarded, at this point. So when this year’s Black Friday deals rolled around, we knew they would be a hit. The $22 Echo Dot is another no-brainer stocking stuffer but the rest of the lineup is worth a look too.

2) New all-time lows for Apple Watch

While that $129 deal didn’t hang around for long, big discounts on Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 popped up during Black Friday. Most notably, Apple Watch Series 5 is available from $355, marking the best price we’ve tracked there.

1) 10.2-inch iPad drops as low as $237

Apple Watch was our most anticipated deal this Black Friday season, but the 10.2-inch iPad was certainly the most popular. It dropped to $249 at various retailers with Target REDcard members scoring an extra 5% off. This is a killer deal on Apple’s latest tablet.

