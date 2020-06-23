It is now time to gather up all of today’s best Android app deals. While offers on Parallels Desktop 15 continue today alongside our review of Wave Break for Google Stadia, we are now ready to scour Google Play for all things mobile. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like SEGA’s Football Manager 2020 Mobile, Nimian Legends, Dark Rage, Spirit Roots, Reminder – Pro, and more. Head below the jump for a complete look at today’s most notable Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today, we have Sony’s Xperia 1 OLED Android Smartphone at the 2020 low of $798 as well as ongoing offers on Google Pixel 3a, TCL 10 Pro, and Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Note 10+. On the wearable side of things, Fossil’s Garrett Hybrid and Gen 5 Smartwatches are starting from $99, and Skagen’s 2020 Falster 3 Smartwatch hit the Amazon low. Our hands-on review of the Moshi Lounge Q Wireless charger is now up alongside a sweet deal on Logitech’s Qi Charger and everything else you’ll find in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Disney Afternoon Collection $5, Sonic Mania $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Football Manager 2020 :

Manage your football club, your way this season in Football Manager 2020 Mobile – the fast-track to footballing greatness. Effortlessly build your dream squad, win titles and feel the rush as you battle your way to the very top of the game, wherever and whenever you want. Featuring more than 60 leagues from 21 of the top footballing nations, will you challenge for domestic glory or opt for an adventure abroad? Your club choice is where your story begins. Will you select a team familiar with success or a sleeping giant in need of a new direction? The decision is yours.

