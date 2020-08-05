It is now time to take a look at all of Wednesday’s most notable Android game and app deals. Every afternoon at this time we take to Google Play and beyond to track down all of the best discounts so you never have to pay full price. Be sure to bookmark our Android deal hub to ensure you never pay more than you should. Today’s collection features one of the better RPGs on the platform in Stardew Valley alongside titles like Age of Civilizations Africa, Advanced Sport Training, Monster RPG 3, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

While deals on the unlocked Moto G7 and Galaxy S10/+/e lineup are still live, make sure to visit our Pixel 4a pre-order roundup as well. Today’s new Android deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 at $130 off. That price drop now sits alongside Nest Wifi bundles starting at $199 as well as these Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch offers and the latest Misfit wearable sale. Anker discounts continue today with its eufy cameras and Nebula Apollo Mini Projector, but you’ll find all of our Android-friendly accessory deals in this morning’s roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $40, Captain Toad $32, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Stardew Valley :

ConcernedApe’s smash hit farming RPG comes to Mobile! Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options. Now with brand new end-game content! Discover more heart events, new crops to grow, new pets, and so much more…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!