Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Reigns, Danganronpa 2, Gunslugs, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Get this deal Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s Monday afternoon and that means it’s time to kick the week off in Android game and app deals. We still have a great deal running on the power bank-equipped PowerA MOGA Android Game Controller, but for now it’s on to all of the discounted games you will be playing with it. Highlights of this afternoon’s collection include titles like Reigns, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Danganronpa 2, Gunslugs, Siege of Dragonspear, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals and freebies. 

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

While deals on Pixel 4a and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ at $100 off are still live, today we spotted TCL’s latest Android smartphones matching all-time lows from $210. The Lenovo Black Friday ad hit this morning and we still have a solid deal on its Google Assistant-equipped Smart Clock Essential. On the Android accessory side of things, Anker launched a new Amazon sale today from $10, LG’s XBOOM rubberized Bluetooth speaker is just $20 Prime shipped, and you’ll find even more in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Trials of Mana $25, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $47.50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Reigns:

Sit on the throne as a benevolent (or malevolent) medieval monarch of the modern age and swipe your royal fingers either left or right to impose your will upon the kingdom. Survive the seemingly never-ending gauntlet of requests from your advisors, peasants, allies, and enemies while maintaining balance between the influential factions of your kingdom. But beware; each decision you make might have implications and unfortunate consequences down the road that could put your reign and family’s dynasty at risk!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts USB-C charge...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Money Pro Finance, Lost Portal CCG, more

FREE+ Learn More

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Lonely Hacker, Water Reminder Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $119

Turn your favorite brew into delicious draft with this beer tap, now $80 (Reg. $119)

$80 Learn More
Reg. $6

Amazon First Reads November eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

FREE Learn More
60% off

The North Face Outlet takes up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $90

Razer’s high-end Mamba Elite gaming mouse hits Amazon low at $50 (Reg. $90)

$50 Learn More
$149 off

Segway’s Kickscooter Max can hit 18MPH speeds at an all-time low of $149 off

$650 Learn More
Reg. $129

Simplify cooking with Anova’s Smart Sous Vide Nano: $90 (Reg. $129)

$90 Learn More