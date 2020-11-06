We are now ready to gather up all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals to head into the weekend with. And we have some great ones today. From top-tier puzzlers gone free, survival experiences, icon packs to try out, hack n’ slashers, and much more. Highlights include titles like Traffix, Railways, Sheltered, Worms 2: Armageddon, Hack, Slash, Loot, and A-2481, among others. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

More on Sheltered:

Sheltered is a post-apocalyptic disaster management game that gives a whole new meaning to the term “nuclear family”. Given a head-start over the billions lost in a nuclear holocaust, you must gather as many supplies as possible en route to the concrete underground shelter that will soon become your family home for the foreseeable dire future. As the overwhelming despair of this new world surrounds you, how will you survive? Your approach to the countless moral choices you’ll be faced with on a daily basis, could be the difference between the lives of your family or their unfortunate end.

