Thanksgiving Android app deals: Tempest, Portal Pinball, Death Worm, Majesty, many more

Your Thanksgiving Android app deals are now up for the taking. With Black Friday deals live just about everywhere, Google Play continues to explode with even more top-tier price drops on games and apps for Android devices. Today’s collection is another big one that features titles like Tempest: Pirate Action, Portal Pinball, Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim, Death Worm, Dead In Bermuda, FOTONICA , Belly Fix – 12 days PRO, and many more. Head below for closer at all of the best Thanksgiving Android app deals. 

Thanksgiving Android App Deals:

The holiday Android deals just keep coming with new offers in Motorola’s Black Friday sale at up to $400 off, the OnePlus price drops, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+, and these Google Pixel 5 deals. The Lenovo Assistant-enabled Smart Displays hit new all-time lows today and we have additional Chromebooks at up to $100 off from Samsung, Acer, and more. Wearable deals continue with the Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch at the lowest we have ever tracked alongside more Android-friendly Galaxy watches from $50, and TicWatch models starting at $102. Hit up this morning’s roundup for all of your accessory needs and dive into our Black Friday 2020 hub for even more. 

Thanksgiving game deals: Crash 4, Mario 3D All-Stars, AC Valhalla, Madden NFL 21, much more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Tempest:

The Jolly Roger is waving over your ship, Captain! An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 300.000 players is now on your mobile!Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a battleship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats, defeating other pirates and legendary monsters such as the Kraken, the Leviathan, and others still unknown to science in naval warfare! You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and a lot of other various rigging. But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests.

