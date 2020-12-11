FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: RowRow, Relic Seeker, Color Wheel, more

-
We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals in tow. While this notable offer on the PowerA’s MOGA XP5-A Android/PC Controller is still live and still shipping for Christmas, it’s time for some games to play with it. Deals on Teslagrad and Swim Out are still live down below, but we are also now tracking notable offers on RowRow, Relic Seeker: Hypogeum, Color Wheel, Infinity Dungeon 2, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by TCL’s latest unlocked smartphones starting at $200 to go alongside Motorola’s holiday sale and a big-time deal on the Google Pixel 4a 5G. Along with yesterday’s Acer’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook price drop, we are now tracking the ASUS 11-inch Chromebook down at $190. On the wearable side of things, Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch hit a new all-time low today and now joins a slew of smartwatch deals over at Amazon. Check out this Assistant-equipped Wyze Cam bundle offer then dive into today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for all the best charging and audio deals. 

Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain, Mario Odyssey, Zelda, Fire Emblem, Smash Bros., more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on RowRow:

A Relaxing but Challenging Sliding Puzzle Game. “RowRow” is a beautiful brain teasing puzzle game. Play it sitting on a comfortable sofa with a hot cup of tea. Minimalistic Design : The minimal design of the shapes and carefully selected colors will give players more concentration and relaxing, soothing experience. Completely New Puzzle Logic : Completely new type of puzzle game, mixing the sliding factor and arithmetic calculation with shapes.

