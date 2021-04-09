FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $49, Just Dance 2021 $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Nationwidedistributors (98.5% positive feedback from over 170,000 reviews) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on Nintendo Switch for $48.99 shipped. Still up at $60 via Amazon, today’s offer is one of the best price we have ever tracked and a great chance to add one of those Nintendo games that will rarely go on sale to your library. A wonderful 3D Mario game enhanced for the Switch, this one also combines the sort of standalone Bowser’s Fury experience that has players battling, kaiju-style, against a enormous Bowser and more. Head below for more deals including the Just Dance 2021, Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2, DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ, NAMCO MUSEUM, Little Nightmares Complete, Monster Hunter Rise, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Apex Legends War Games includes new events with “never-before-seen” playlist modifiers

Remake of SEGA classic Alex Kidd in Miracle World lands on console and PC this summer

Nintendo launches new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, FREE for Switch Online members

Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6: Raven brings console mouse + keyboard support, more

E3 2021 confirmed, kicks off June 12 as FREE 4-day online event

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will be the ‘best-ever LEGO game’

Microsoft brings 16 classic Xbox games to Android today: Fallout, Gears, Elder Scrolls, more

New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU

