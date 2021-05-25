FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Swiftly Switch Pro, ProCam X, Business Card Reader Pro, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time for all of Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals. Our Android hardware deal hub has plenty of new price drops in it, from Google Pixel to Samsung’s S21 handsets, but for now it’s time for the best price drops on software courtesy of Google Play. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Swiftly Switch Pro, ProCam X, Business Card Reader Pro, Fenix 2 for Twitter, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by up to $200 off Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S21/+/Ultra smartphones alongside Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra at $200 off and Google’s unlocked Pixel 3. We also spotted a load of official Samsung wireless charging pads at up to 25% off and deals on Anker’s Qi pad-equipped wireless PowerCore 10000mAh power bank. On top of these ongoing deals on Fossil wearables, the TicWatch’s Pro Wear OS Smartwatch hit a new Amazon low this morning just before all of the best smartphone accessory deals of the day went live. And lastly, Memorial Day sales continue with all of these monitors from $150, a new Levi’s sale, and much more right here

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Xbox Super Saver Sale, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Swiftly Switch Pro:

Swiftly Switch is an edge app that improves your Android experience by allowing you to use your phone with one hand and making multitasking faster! Swiftly Switch runs in the background and can be easily accessed from any screen with just one swipe from edge screen. It’s fast, battery friendly, highly customizable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Get lifelong access to award-winning Language App Babbe...
Google’s unlocked Pixel 3 Smartphones are now sta...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ABBYY Business Card...
Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40...
Save up to $200 on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S21/...
It Takes Two, BIOMUTANT, Days Gone, DOOM Eternal, more ...
Seagate’s official 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Se...
PowerA Animal Crossing Switch controller hits Amazon lo...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence 2, Earth 3D, Despotism 3k, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ABBYY Business Card Reader, Fenix for Twitter, more

FREE+ Learn More

ROCCAT unleashes Torch USB-C Mic with RGB, studio-grade audio, contactless mute, more

Order Now! Learn More
Shop now

Dell Memorial Day sale takes up to $579 off UltraWides, Alienware laptops, and more

$579 off Learn More
$170 off

Insignia 1-Tap Beverage Cooler Kegerator now $170 off + wine fridge/accessories from $15

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $45

Track summer weight loss journeys with the eufy Smart Scale P1 at $28, its lowest price in months

$28 Learn More

Goal Zero launches new Venture portable power banks with 30W USB-C and rugged designs

Learn More
Save now

Get lifelong access to award-winning Language App Babbel for Just $179 (Reg. $499)

$179 Learn More