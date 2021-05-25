Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Xbox Super Saver Sale, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99 shipped. The Amazon listing is currently sitting at $48. Regularly $60, this is a solid price drop on one of the best games ever made. If you or someone you know hasn’t experienced the latest Zelda masterpiece yet, now’s your chance. A brilliant open-world experience with new things to discover around every turn, Breath of the Wild is a must-play, and arguably must-own title for all Switch gamers. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Sonic Mania, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Judgment, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Biomutant, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be

Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here’s what we know and how to pre-order

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!