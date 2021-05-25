FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Xbox Super Saver Sale, more

-
Apps GamesGameStopnintendo
Reg. $60 $40

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99 shipped. The Amazon listing is currently sitting at $48. Regularly $60, this is a solid price drop on one of the best games ever made. If you or someone you know hasn’t experienced the latest Zelda masterpiece yet, now’s your chance. A brilliant open-world experience with new things to discover around every turn, Breath of the Wild is a must-play, and arguably must-own title for all Switch gamers. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Sonic Mania, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Judgment, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Biomutant, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be

Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers

Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings ‘an endless night,’ potential cross-play, more

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here’s what we know and how to pre-order

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

GameStop

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ABBYY Business Card...
Best Android app deals of the day: Mind Games Pro, Day ...
It Takes Two, BIOMUTANT, Days Gone, DOOM Eternal, more ...
Seagate’s official 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Se...
PowerA Animal Crossing Switch controller hits Amazon lo...
PDP’s magnetic Xbox Series X/S Charging System hi...
Upcoming Sonic Encyclo-speed-ia collectibles now up to ...
Heads up music producers! All Moog iOS apps are now FRE...
Show More Comments

Related

All-new Wyze Night Light is rechargeable, can link with multiple units, more

Learn More

Steel Series intros new pro-grade optical magnetic gaming mice and Arctis Prime headset

Learn More
Save 40%

Save 40% on ESR’s highly-rated MagSafe car or desk charging stands from $15

From $15 Learn More
Orig. $350

Upgrade your patio with JBL’s all-weather Control X speakers at $90 (Refurb, Orig. $350)

$90 Learn More
Save $317

More Memorial Day monitor deals from $150: Lenovo 34-inch, LG UltraFine 5K (Up to $317 off)

From $150 Learn More
25% off

The North Face takes 25% off best-selling styles from $15: Tanks, shorts, shoes, more

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $450+

LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum with 80-min. dual-battery system from $229.50 (Reg. $450+)

$350 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: May 25, 2021 – eufyCam HomeKit systems, Nanoleaf lighting, more

Listen now