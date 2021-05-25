Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Xbox Super Saver Sale, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99 shipped. The Amazon listing is currently sitting at $48. Regularly $60, this is a solid price drop on one of the best games ever made. If you or someone you know hasn’t experienced the latest Zelda masterpiece yet, now’s your chance. A brilliant open-world experience with new things to discover around every turn, Breath of the Wild is a must-play, and arguably must-own title for all Switch gamers. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Sonic Mania, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Judgment, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Biomutant, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo summer eShop deals up to 50% off
- Nintendo’s wireless SNES controller in-stock at $35
- DualSense PS5 controller $60 (Reg. $70)
- 20 years of Xbox: Gear drops, wallpapers, more
- Sony just unveiled two new DualSense controller colors
- PlayStation 2021 Days of Play event freebies
- May PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox $16 ($40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Control Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 50% off
- Xbox Saints Row Franchise Sale up to 80% off
- Judgment PlayStation 5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Little Nightmares II $20 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 2 $18 (Reg. $28+)
- Biomutant pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $30
- Streets of Rage 4 Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Strikers $33 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy PSN $14 (Reg. $40)
- Celeste $6 (Reg. $20)
- FINAL FANTASY VII original PSN $8 (Reg. $16)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle $40 (Reg. $50)
- PAC-MAN PSN $2 (Reg. $4
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD PSN $18 (Reg. $30)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $10.50 (Reg. $30)
- The Last Of Us Remastered PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- God of War III Remastered PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Bayonetta PSN $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Plants Vs Zombies Neighborville Complete $25 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive $50 (Reg. $75 at Amazon)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
