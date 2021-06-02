Today’s best game deals: Death Stranding from $19, Kingdom Hearts 3 $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Death Stranding for $19.88 with free shipping for W+ members or in orders over $35. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $18.99 shipped. Regularly $40 these days, this 50% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This is the latest title from legendary Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima that sees players take on the role of Sam Bridges. “Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time.” This one features a gorgeous open world with Kojima’s usual over-the-top storytelling and character development in a genuinely unique AAA gaming experience. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Kingdom Hearts 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Rayman Legends Definitive, Crysis Remastered, South Park Fractured but Whole, It Takes Two, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Days of Play PlayStation Now sale: 1-year $45 (Reg. $60)
- Memorial Day Switch eShop game deals from $2.50
- Among Us for FREE on PC via the Epic Games Store!
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation 2021 Days of Play now live!
- DualSense PS5 controller $60 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Kingdom Hearts 3 $8 (Reg. $20+)
- Plus three exclusive art cards
- Rayman Legends Definitive Switch $10 (Reg. $40)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth Switch $12 (Reg. $30)
- South Park Fractured but Whole Switch $15 (Reg. $60)
- Child of Light Ultimate Switch $5 (Reg. $20)
- It Takes Two PSN $30 (Reg. $40)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy PS4 and Xbox for $20 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War w/ Live Gold $36 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox $18 (Reg. $30+)
- No Man’s Sky w/ Live Gold $30 (Reg. $50)
- Unravel Two Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Crysis Remastered Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Blasphemous eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat eShop $32 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched on Xbox via GameStop
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Demon’s Souls remake PS5 $59 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $60 (Reg. $70)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gran Turismo Sport $10 (Reg. $20
- Days of Play sale now live at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and more…
- Judgment PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends Arceus RPG hits early 2022
Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be
Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers
Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland
E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more
All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!