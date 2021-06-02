Today’s best game deals: Death Stranding from $19, Kingdom Hearts 3 $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Death Stranding for $19.88 with free shipping for W+ members or in orders over $35. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $18.99 shipped. Regularly $40 these days, this 50% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This is the latest title from legendary Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima that sees players take on the role of Sam Bridges. “Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time.” This one features a gorgeous open world with Kojima’s usual over-the-top storytelling and character development in a genuinely unique AAA gaming experience. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Kingdom Hearts 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Rayman Legends Definitive, Crysis Remastered, South Park Fractured but Whole, It Takes Two, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends Arceus RPG hits early 2022

Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be

Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!