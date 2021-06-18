FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: ROOMS Toymaker Mansion, Cubasis 3, Learn C, more

-
It is now time to close out the work week and head into Prime Day weekend with all of today’s best deals on Android games and apps. We are expecting some massive deals this weekend, but you’ll already find major price drops on Android gear waiting for you right here alongside a new all-time low on the Razer Raiju Android Mobile Gaming Controller. In the meantime, today’s highlights include titles like ROOMS: The Toymaker’s Mansion, Cubasis 3, Learn C Programming, Spirit Roots, Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s best Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy A42 5G at anew all-time low as well as Google Pixel 4 and 3/XL handsets starting at $160. Those offers are joined by Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offers and the early Prime Day Anker deals, but be sure to dive into the Google Nest Father’s Day sale with deep deals starting from $30. Alongside Best Buy’s 1-day flash sale with loads of offers on Chromebooks, big screen TVs, and more, we are also tracking some great deals on Google Assistant plugs in our smart home guide and plenty of charging deals in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Hades $17, Hollow Knight $9.50, Persona 5 Royal $25, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on ROOMS The Toymaker’s Mansion:

ROOMS: The Toymaker’s Mansion» is a unique puzzle game inspired by sliding puzzle and platformer games. In a twisted mansion made of rooms that slide like puzzle pieces, the player should find a way to the exit by moving rooms and using what’s inside them. As the player explores the mansion, various gadgets are introduced and make the puzzles more tricky and challenging.

