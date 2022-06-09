Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack Belkin Dual 40W USB-C Chargers $39.50, more

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Belkin Dual 40W USB-C Chargers for $39.69 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $45 for the pair or $26 each (which comes out to $54 for two.) Today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked on the bundle and a new all-time low. Shipping with two individual chargers, each one is capable of dishing out 20W of USB-C PD from the individual ports, for a combined total output of 40W. Curious why Belkin chose 20W here? Well, with 20W USB-C PD, you’ll be able to fast charge an iPhone, enjoy 15W through MagSafe, and even power an iPad with ease. Plus, it’ll work with Pixel, Samsung, and other Android smartphones for fast charging as well. Plus, the prongs fold into the charger, making it easy to quickly toss this adapter in your bag without it taking up a lot of space.
Give two compatible devices a fast charge at the same time with our Dual USB-C PD Wall Charger 40W. This USB-C PD certified charger delivers 20W of power from each USB-C port, charging an iPhone 12 from 0-50% within 25 mins* and an iPad from 0-50% in 40 mins†. Plus, it’s travel-ready with its compact design and foldable prongs (US and China only), making it the perfect choice for home, the office, and on the road. Our dual-port charger is also universally compatible with the latest USB-C PD enabled smartphones and tablets—including Apple, Google, Samsung, and more—giving you a safe and fast charge for all your devices.
