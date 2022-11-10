Today’s best game deals: LEGO Skywalker Saga $34.50, Untitled Goose Game $10, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Walmart is now offering LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Nintendo Switch for $34.43 with free shipping for Walmart+ members (FREE 30-day trials are available right now) or opt for in-store pickup where available. Regularly $60 on the eShop and more typically in the $50 range with Amazon third-party sellers offering it for around the same price as today’s lead deal right now. This is among the lowest we have ever tracked and the best we can find. Featuring “non-stop action” and moments from all nine Skywalker saga films in all their brick-built glory, players can explore the trilogies in any order, play as iconic heroes and villains, and “seamlessly travel to 23 planets.” Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review. Then be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

