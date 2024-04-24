Save $501 on GoTrax’s Everest electric dirt bike with 53 MPH top speeds

Best Buy is offering the GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike for $5,999 shipped. Normally fetching $6,500, this model has only seen three previous discounts since its release in the summer of 2023, with two of them bringing costs down to $6,000 during August and December’s Christmas sales, and a one-day sale last month that saw it fall to a new $5,500 low. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat of its first two discounts, taking $501 off the going rate and returning it to the second-lowest price we have tracked.
The Gotrax Everest electric dirt bike comes equipped with a 4,000W (8,000W peak) rear-drive motor and a removable 72V battery that work together to reach top speeds of 53 MPH and travel up to 50 miles on a single charge. It fully recharges from empty in just four hours, and features dual-shock suspension, rugged deep-tooth off-road tires, hydraulic disc brakes, dual headlights, a taillight with turn signal functionality, multiple speed modes, an LED digital display, mudguards, and a surprisingly light 172-pound weight thanks to its aluminum-magnesium alloy frame.
Best Buy is also offering the GoTrax K2 Electric Dirt Bike for $4,999, down from $5,500. It has a 4,000W mid-drive motor (7,000W peak) working alongside a removable 60V battery to move the dirt bike up to a max speed of 50 MPH for up to 44 miles on a single four-to-six-hour charge. It features dual suspension, 19-inch deep-tooth off road tires, hydraulic disc brakes, an integrated headlight and taillight, multiple speed modes, an LED digital display, mudguards, and a surprisingly light 140-pound weight thanks to its aluminum-magnesium alloy frame.
Many popular EV brands have been having various sales lately, with some already over and others ending soon, like Vanpowers’ Earth Day sale is seeing up to $600 off e-bikes until April 28, particularly the UrbanGlide models, and Velotric’s spring sale is still taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some of the models as well. You’ll also find Schwinn’s Ingersoll and Ridgewood e-bikes down to all-time lows at Dick’s Sporting Goods. While Lectric’s Earth Day sale has officially ended, some of its e-bike models are still seeing their respective deals lingering – but there’s no telling for how long! There’s also a special lightning sale on the Foldable XP e-Trike that ends tonight, giving you $333 in free add-on accessories. The company also has two pre-order discounts on the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus, as well as the new XPress line of commuter e-bikes that are seeing a pre-order discount of $500 off plus a free extra battery.
Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Electric Bike Co. has also dropped prices on several e-bike bundles by $200 and are including a free anti-theft alarm along with your purchase. Rad Power Bikes has its own Earth Day Sale that is taking $100 off its RadRunner e-bike line and planting trees for every purchase through the rest of the day.
GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike features:
- Max speedReach a top speed of 53 mph in a moments notice thanks to a powerful 8000W motor. Our highest watt electric motor ever.
- BatteryA 72V 30aH lithium-ion battery can take you up to 50 miles per charge so you will have plenty of time to rip the Everest around the track.
- Full suspensionEnjoy smooth, easy riding thanks to a front and real wheel suspension system on top of pneumatic off-road tires.
- Dual brakingControl your speed and slowdowns for those tighter turns with our dual braking system. Safe, secure stops are especially important when riding around others.
- Additional featuresMutliple Speed Mode, LED Headlights, LED Digital Display, Mudgurards, and so much more await you on this electric dirt bike from GOTRAX.
- UL2849 compliantTested and Certified to UL2849 Safety Standard
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
