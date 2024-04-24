Save $501 on GoTrax’s Everest electric dirt bike with 53 MPH top speeds

Best Buy is offering the GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike for $5,999 shipped. Normally fetching $6,500, this model has only seen three previous discounts since its release in the summer of 2023, with two of them bringing costs down to $6,000 during August and December’s Christmas sales, and a one-day sale last month that saw it fall to a new $5,500 low. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat of its first two discounts, taking $501 off the going rate and returning it to the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The Gotrax Everest electric dirt bike comes equipped with a 4,000W (8,000W peak) rear-drive motor and a removable 72V battery that work together to reach top speeds of 53 MPH and travel up to 50 miles on a single charge. It fully recharges from empty in just four hours, and features dual-shock suspension, rugged deep-tooth off-road tires, hydraulic disc brakes, dual headlights, a taillight with turn signal functionality, multiple speed modes, an LED digital display, mudguards, and a surprisingly light 172-pound weight thanks to its aluminum-magnesium alloy frame.

Best Buy is also offering the GoTrax K2 Electric Dirt Bike for $4,999, down from $5,500. It has a 4,000W mid-drive motor (7,000W peak) working alongside a removable 60V battery to move the dirt bike up to a max speed of 50 MPH for up to 44 miles on a single four-to-six-hour charge. It features dual suspension, 19-inch deep-tooth off road tires, hydraulic disc brakes, an integrated headlight and taillight, multiple speed modes, an LED digital display, mudguards, and a surprisingly light 140-pound weight thanks to its aluminum-magnesium alloy frame.

Many popular EV brands have been having various sales lately, with some already over and others ending soon, like Vanpowers’ Earth Day sale is seeing up to $600 off e-bikes until April 28, particularly the UrbanGlide models, and Velotric’s spring sale is still taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some of the models as well. You’ll also find Schwinn’s Ingersoll and Ridgewood e-bikes down to all-time lows at Dick’s Sporting Goods. While Lectric’s Earth Day sale has officially ended, some of its e-bike models are still seeing their respective deals lingering – but there’s no telling for how long! There’s also a special lightning sale on the Foldable XP e-Trike that ends tonight, giving you $333 in free add-on accessories. The company also has two pre-order discounts on the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus, as well as the new XPress line of commuter e-bikes that are seeing a pre-order discount of $500 off plus a free extra battery.

Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Electric Bike Co. has also dropped prices on several e-bike bundles by $200 and are including a free anti-theft alarm along with your purchase. Rad Power Bikes has its own Earth Day Sale that is taking $100 off its RadRunner e-bike line and planting trees for every purchase through the rest of the day.

GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike features:

Max speedReach a top speed of 53 mph in a moments notice thanks to a powerful 8000W motor. Our highest watt electric motor ever.

BatteryA 72V 30aH lithium-ion battery can take you up to 50 miles per charge so you will have plenty of time to rip the Everest around the track.

Full suspensionEnjoy smooth, easy riding thanks to a front and real wheel suspension system on top of pneumatic off-road tires.

Dual brakingControl your speed and slowdowns for those tighter turns with our dual braking system. Safe, secure stops are especially important when riding around others.

Additional featuresMutliple Speed Mode, LED Headlights, LED Digital Display, Mudgurards, and so much more await you on this electric dirt bike from GOTRAX.

UL2849 compliantTested and Certified to UL2849 Safety Standard

