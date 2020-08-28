While the big-time Indie World and Share the Fun eShop promotions are still alive and well, we are now tracking some notable Mega Man Switch deals. In fact, on top of today’s Blue Bomber sale, Nintendo has also kicked off a new Ubisoft Summer Blow Out event with deals starting from $5. All-in-all, today’s highlights include titles like Mega Man 11, Mega Man Zero/ZX, Mario + Rabbids, Assassin’s Creed games, South Park, and more. Hit the jump for our top picks from the sales and head over to this morning’s roundup for even more game deals.

(Update 8/28 4:50 p.m.): Nintendo has now launched a new eShop Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale with a host of notable indie game deals. With offers starting from $3, you’ll also find some great SteamWorld deals and more below. This is a great chance to load your Switch library up with some amazing indies and smaller experiences. You’ll find our top picks added to the game list below.

Mega Man Switch deals + more:

Speaking of Nintendo Switch, we have a host of PowerA, HORI and PDP cases and accessories on sale from $9 right here. That’s on top of these themed Switch controller deals, 8Bitdo’s N30 Pro 2 Gamepad, and Nintendo’s official 2021 Animal Crossing Wall Calendar.

On the news/announcements side of things, be sure to dive into our hands-on review of the amazing new LEGO NES kit. Then check out HORI’s refreshed Split Pad Pro Nintendo Switch controller and today’s rumor regarding new, potentially 4K Nintendo Switch console for 2021.

More on Mega Man 11:

This entry in this iconic series blends classic, challenging 2D platforming action with a fresh look. The stunning visual style refreshes the series’ iconic colorfulness, combining hand-drawn environments with detailed, 3D character models. To save the day, the Blue Bomber must battle Robot Masters and take their powerful weapons for himself, which now changes the hero’s appearance with added levels of detail. The innovative Double Gear system lets you boost Mega Man’s speed and power for an exciting twist on the satisfying gameplay the series is known for.

