Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50, LEGO Movie 2 $7.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Luigi’s Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch at $49.94 shipped. Regularly $60, and still fetching as much on the eShop, this is the lowest price available right now and among the best we have tracked. While just a $10 price drop, deals on this coveted Switch game are very hard to come by. With everyone mostly stuck inside for this month’s festivities, this is a great one to pickup to keep you in the Halloween spirit and it’s also great for the whole family. Here’s our first impressions review for more details on the experience and everything you need to know about the multiplayer DLC expansions. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Super Mario Odyssey, XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe, Mafia II Definitive Edition, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Little Nightmares Complete, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, and more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- PSN sale, over 300 titles from just $2
- Big in Japan PSN sale from $4
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $30 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Digital Deluxe $45 (Reg. $50)
- With code EMCGDDM63
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe $19 (Reg. $75)
- MLB The Show 20 $40 (Reg. $60)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $7.50 (Reg. $15+)
- Little Nightmares Complete $10 (Reg. $30)
- Yoku’s Island Express $6 (Reg. $30)
- Mafia II Definitive Edition $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $50)
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Batman: Arkham Collection $18 (Reg. up to $60)
- Deadly Premonition Origins $35 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Assassin’s Creed sale from $4
- Xbox Yakuza sale from $4.50
- Xbox LEGO game sale from $6
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $45 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 + Mario Party Double Pack $100
- Incl. $10 Target Gift Card
- BioShock: The Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Cthulhu $20 (Reg. $40)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil 3 remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe remake $25 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost of Tsushima $45 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh Complete $15 (Reg. $50)
- Madden NFL 21 42 (Reg. $60)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive $10.50 (Reg. $15.50)
- Windjammers $6 (Reg. $15)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish $24 (Reg. $40)
- Judgment $24 (Reg. $40)
- Dark Souls: Remastered $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $36 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go $44.50 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PS4 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on Xbox
- Matched on Nintendo Switch
- New FREE 2-player co-op update releases today
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Matched on Xbox
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $32 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $32 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
