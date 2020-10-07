Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50, LEGO Movie 2 $7.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Luigi’s Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch at $49.94 shipped. Regularly $60, and still fetching as much on the eShop, this is the lowest price available right now and among the best we have tracked. While just a $10 price drop, deals on this coveted Switch game are very hard to come by. With everyone mostly stuck inside for this month’s festivities, this is a great one to pickup to keep you in the Halloween spirit and it’s also great for the whole family. Here’s our first impressions review for more details on the experience and everything you need to know about the multiplayer DLC expansions. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Super Mario Odyssey, XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe, Mafia II Definitive Edition, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Little Nightmares Complete, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, and more.

