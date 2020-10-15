Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $40, Pokémon Sword/Shield $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we have tracked since release. It is still fetching the full $60 on PSN for comparison. This remake takes the beloved classic and expands it into a modern day epic with all-new visuals, gameplay mechanics, cut scenes, and much more. You can learn more about the somewhat episodic nature of the release and the free demo in our previous coverage. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Pokémon Sword and Shield, The Outer Worlds, Ghostbusters, Celeste, NBA 2K21, and many more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

