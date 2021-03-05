We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android game and app deals. This week has seen plenty of major price drops on Android hardware from just about all of the biggest brands out there, and we are capping things off with an impressive array of app deals courtesy of Google Play this afternoon. Highlights of today’s collection include some great Team17 titles like The Escapists 2, Sheltered, and Worms 2: Armageddon, alongside OK Golf, Despotism 3k, Mystic Vale, Drink Water Reminder Pro, and many more. Head below the fold for all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

We are heading into the weekend with some great Android hardware deals as well including $200 off the the 5G-ready OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone, ongoing deals on Motorola’s new 2021 models, the Sony Xperia 5 II, the TCL unlocked 64GB 10L, and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. But we also spotted the brand’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup at new lows from $249 alongside fresh new price drops on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+. On the accessory side of things, we have deals on SanDisk’s 256GB Extreme microSD, loads of Anker speakers, the mophie Qi Wireless 10W Charging Pad, and everything else in our smartphone accessories guide.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Castles of OK Golf:

It’s not real golf, but it’s OK! OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps! Compete online with golfers all over the world and face your neighborhood friends with the Pass & Play multiplayer feature.

