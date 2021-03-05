FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: OK Golf, Escapists 2, Worms 2, Water Reminder Pro, more

-
Apps GamesApp StoreGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android game and app deals. This week has seen plenty of major price drops on Android hardware from just about all of the biggest brands out there, and we are capping things off with an impressive array of app deals courtesy of Google Play this afternoon. Highlights of today’s collection include some great Team17 titles like The Escapists 2, Sheltered, and Worms 2: Armageddon, alongside OK Golf, Despotism 3k, Mystic Vale, Drink Water Reminder Pro, and many more. Head below the fold for all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

We are heading into the weekend with some great Android hardware deals as well including $200 off the the 5G-ready OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone, ongoing deals on Motorola’s new 2021 models, the Sony Xperia 5 II, the TCL unlocked 64GB 10L, and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. But we also spotted the brand’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup at new lows from $249 alongside fresh new price drops on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+. On the accessory side of things, we have deals on SanDisk’s 256GB Extreme microSD, loads of Anker speakers, the mophie Qi Wireless 10W Charging Pad, and everything else in our smartphone accessories guide

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $30, LEGO CITY Undercover $9, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Castles of OK Golf:

It’s not real golf, but it’s OK! OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps! Compete online with golfers all over the world and face your neighborhood friends with the Pass & Play multiplayer feature.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

All of the new content you’ll find in the March A...
Score Hello Kitty PAC-MAN or TMNT Tiny Arcades at new A...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Mystic Vale, Qu...
Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ...
Pictek’s wireless PlayStation 4 controller sports...
New Wave’s latest 1/6-scale 1942 and 1943 arcade ...
Hardcover gaming art books from $16: Mario, Cuphead, At...
Bring the Mushroom Kingdom to game night, Monopoly Supe...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $100

Add Zinus’ vibrant Mikhail Mid-Century Sofa to your home for $399 (Save $100)

$399 Learn More
Shop now

Verizon launches BOGO FREE flash sale with iPhone 12 lineup, Galaxy S21, more

BOGO FREE Learn More
85% off

Women’s Health magazine from $4.50/yr. (Reg. $15+), much more from $3.50

$3.50/yr. Learn More

All-new Razer Anzu Smart Glasses filter sun and blue light, wield open-ear audio, more

Learn More
66% off

Amazon Prime members can enjoy six months of STARZ for just $18 (66% off)

$18 Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on LEGO Marvel, Star Wars, Creator, Minecraft, and more from $16

From $16 Learn More
36% off

Revive your home office with Sauder’s North Avenue Desk: $54 (Save 46%)

$54 Learn More
40$ off

GOOLOO’s 6A automatic battery charger at $22 is a must when you don’t drive often

$22 Learn More