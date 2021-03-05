FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $30, LEGO CITY Undercover $9, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PlayStation and Xbox for $29.99 shipped. Also matched at GameStop as part of its ongoing Tax Day sale. Regularly $60, this is a straight 50% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the perfect time to score copy if you or someone you know hasn’t yet. These physical versions are playable on Xbox One and Series X/S and include FREE PS5 upgrades as well. This one allows players to live out the viking fantasy set on the shores of Norway and across the kingdoms of England with violent raid battles and more details on the Assassin’s Order. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Netflix series and a nice deal on the official art book while you’re at it.  Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Aladdin and The Lion King, LEGO CITY Undercover, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, Marvel’s Iron Man PSVR, Mario Tennis Aces, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, and much more.

Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display

New ‘Aliens meets Left 4 Dead’ survival shooter officially unveiled

New Country Kitchen, Throwback Fit, + Bust the Dust kits expand The Sims 4

R.B.I. Baseball 21 first-look gameplay footage, releases later this month

Leaked Elden Ring footage shows first gameplay for the highly anticipated title

Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase: Diamond and Pearl, Legends Arceus RPG, more

Ghost Recon Breakpoint will receive updates and new content throughout 2021

Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase kicks off soon: New games/remakes, more

PUBG: New State takes place in 2051 with new map, features on iOS and Android later this year

