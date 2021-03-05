Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $30, LEGO CITY Undercover $9, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PlayStation and Xbox for $29.99 shipped. Also matched at GameStop as part of its ongoing Tax Day sale. Regularly $60, this is a straight 50% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the perfect time to score copy if you or someone you know hasn’t yet. These physical versions are playable on Xbox One and Series X/S and include FREE PS5 upgrades as well. This one allows players to live out the viking fantasy set on the shores of Norway and across the kingdoms of England with violent raid battles and more details on the Assassin’s Order. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Netflix series and a nice deal on the official art book while you’re at it. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Aladdin and The Lion King, LEGO CITY Undercover, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, Marvel’s Iron Man PSVR, Mario Tennis Aces, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Essential Picks PSN sale up to 60% off
- GameStop Tax Day sale event: Funko, amiibo, more
- March PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Play At Home program: Ratchet & Clank FREE + more
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $25 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO CITY Undercover $9 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $9 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO The Incredibles $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $16 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $38.50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $36.50 shipped for RedCard holders
- Aladdin and The Lion King PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or physical on Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Code Vein $13 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War on PS4 with FREE upgrades $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $25 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Iron Man PSVR $24 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII (original) $8 (Reg. $16)
- Final Fantasy franchise sale via PSN from $8
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher sale at up to 75% off
- Xbox Far Cry Franchise sale from $3
- Xbox Tom Clancy Franchise sale from $4.50
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $43.50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $25 (Reg. $60)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Avengers from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Fist notable discount with shipping
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- On PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Hades Switch physical pre-order $35
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display
New ‘Aliens meets Left 4 Dead’ survival shooter officially unveiled
New Country Kitchen, Throwback Fit, + Bust the Dust kits expand The Sims 4
R.B.I. Baseball 21 first-look gameplay footage, releases later this month
Leaked Elden Ring footage shows first gameplay for the highly anticipated title
Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase: Diamond and Pearl, Legends Arceus RPG, more
Ghost Recon Breakpoint will receive updates and new content throughout 2021
Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase kicks off soon: New games/remakes, more
PUBG: New State takes place in 2051 with new map, features on iOS and Android later this year
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!