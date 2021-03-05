Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $30, LEGO CITY Undercover $9, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PlayStation and Xbox for $29.99 shipped. Also matched at GameStop as part of its ongoing Tax Day sale. Regularly $60, this is a straight 50% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the perfect time to score copy if you or someone you know hasn’t yet. These physical versions are playable on Xbox One and Series X/S and include FREE PS5 upgrades as well. This one allows players to live out the viking fantasy set on the shores of Norway and across the kingdoms of England with violent raid battles and more details on the Assassin’s Order. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Netflix series and a nice deal on the official art book while you’re at it. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Aladdin and The Lion King, LEGO CITY Undercover, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, Marvel’s Iron Man PSVR, Mario Tennis Aces, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display

New Country Kitchen, Throwback Fit, + Bust the Dust kits expand The Sims 4

Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase: Diamond and Pearl, Legends Arceus RPG, more

PUBG: New State takes place in 2051 with new map, features on iOS and Android later this year

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!