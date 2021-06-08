It is now time for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Be sure to visit our Android hardware deal hub for all of today’s most notable offers and pick up a discounted Razer Android Kishi Gamepad before you browse through this afternoon’s featured deals on Android apps courtesy of Google Play. Highlights of today’s collection includes a series of freebie icon packs, Incredibox, the Dark Rage – Action RPG, and Alpha Backup Pro, just to name a few. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside our breakdown of the best upcoming Prime Day 2021 deals, we also have a series of notable Android-friendly hardware deals today. First up, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium dropped $200 at this morning for a new all-time low to sit alongside ongoing deals on the Amazfit military-grade T-Rex Pro smartwatch. We also saw the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro hit a new all-time low this morning at $140to join a series of Father’s Day Bose offers. Just be sure to check out today’s price drops on HP’s 14-inch Chromebook as well as Razer’s Kishi Gamepad for Android before you dive into today’s smartphone accessories roundup and the Gold Box work from home essentials sale.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Incredibox:

Part game, part tool, Incredibox is above all an audio and visual experience that has quickly become a hit with people of all ages. The right mix of music, graphics, animation and interactivity makes Incredibox ideal for everyone. And because it makes learning fun and entertaining, Incredibox is now being used by schools all over the world.

