AirTag case deals from $6: Credit card-style, 4-packs, keychains, loops, more up to 44% off

We have a series of notable AirTag case deals to end the work week starting from $6 for 4-packs and much more. Mutural (96% positive all-time) via Amazon is offering its Portable AirTag Card Case for $10.48 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly closer to $13, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Just note you can score the 2-pack for $19.99 Prime shipped as well. Measuring 2.1- by 3.9-inches with a thickness of roughly two credit cards, this is a neat and tidy way to stow Apple’s AirTag in your wallet. It is a simple but effective way to easily protect your AirTag all while allowing you to track your wallet if you misplace it. Rated 4+ stars and you’ll find more AirTag case and keychain deals below from $3.50.

More on the Mutural Portable AirTag Card Case:

Specially designed for airtags. Easily swap and change where you attach the things you want to keep track of. This Card Case for AirTags is Card case sized, the minimum thickness is 1inch. Made of PU, very light, suitable for all card wallets or handbags. This card sleeve design can make your tracker not so easy to be exposed, but it will not affect its receiving signal.

