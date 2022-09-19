Today’s best game deals: Nintendo’s Big Brain Academy $20, RE 2 and 3 remakes $20, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Alongside ongoing price drops on Super Mario Maker 2 and a rare deal on Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure, Amazon is now offering Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain on Nintendo Switch at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 33% off the going rate, the second notable price drop on Amazon, and the best we can find. This one was unveiled about a year ago as Nintendo’s latest brain-teasing puzzler party game. The series first appeared back onn Nintendo DS before being reworked for Nintendo’s latest hardware with a collection of puzzles and mini games into a family-friendly Switch experience. Get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Resident Evil Racoon City Edition PSN $20 (Reg. $60)
- Includes RE 2 and 3 remakes
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Game Builder Garage $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition pre-order $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Legacy Collections eShop from $8
- Persona 5 Strikers eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $50 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $20 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins eShop $28 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Nintendo Blockbuster eShop Switch game sale from $2.50
- MLB The Show 22 Switch $20 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Switch $60 (Reg. $70)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.224 Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II pre-order $60
- It Takes Two Switch pre-order $40
- Sony PSN PlayStation Games Under $20
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Tokyo Game Show sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Sale up to 80% off
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Undertale eShop $9 (Reg. $15)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $39 (Reg $60)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale now live
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X/PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
