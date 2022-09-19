Today’s best game deals: Nintendo’s Big Brain Academy $20, RE 2 and 3 remakes $20, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $30 $20
Big Brain Academy

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Alongside ongoing price drops on Super Mario Maker 2 and a rare deal on Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure, Amazon is now offering Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain on Nintendo Switch at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 33% off the going rate, the second notable price drop on Amazon, and the best we can find. This one was unveiled about a year ago as Nintendo’s latest brain-teasing puzzler party game. The series first appeared back onn Nintendo DS before being reworked for Nintendo’s latest hardware with a collection of puzzles and mini games into a family-friendly Switch experience. Get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

