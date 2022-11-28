Cyber Monday Smartphone Accessories: 30W USB-C Charger $8 (47% off), more

JS Digital US (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 30W USB-C Charger for $7.94 with the code WWY5XGAP at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $15, this 47% discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked so far for a 30W USB-C PD charger. At 30W of power, you’ll find that this charger has enough juice to charge the latest iPhone 14 series, iPad Pro, or even MacBook Air. Being USB-C, it’s quite versatile all around. The compact design means you can simply toss the charger in your purse or backpack to always have it with you, and JSAUX even says that it’s only about 30% the size of Apple’s original 30W adapter. So, if you need a new charger to keep around the house, then this is a great choice regardless of what type of smartphone you have.
JSAUX USB C Power Adapter Equipped with a USB C PD 3.0 port delivers 30W power to fast charge MacBook Air 13″ from 0 to 100% in 2.5 Hours and fast charge iPhone 12 from 0 to 58% in just 30 minutes. JSAUX 30W USB-C wall charger has UL, CE, FCC, and RoHS certifications and multiple protection systems. Design with over-current, over-voltage, over-heating, and short-circuit protection, exhaustive protection while charging, guard the safety of you and your devices. And it can intelligently identify the device and adjust the output through iOA 2.0 system. JSAUX 30W Fast Charger Block may be the only charger you need, it has the power to charge your phone, tablet, and MacBook Air.
