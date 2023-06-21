Smartphone Accessories: 6-pack MFi Lightning Cables $8.50 (Under $1.50 each), more

AilawuuDirect (93% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its MFi Lightning Cables for $8.54 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code VWH2DCUO at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d typically pay $19 for these cables not on sale, and today’s deal makes them under $1.50 each. This marks the some of the best value we’ve seen all-time. If you’re always misplacing cables, or if you just need a few spare to keep in various rooms of the house, this bundle will ensure you always have what you need. Each cable has a USB-A plug on one end and Lightning on the other, and has been MFi-certified by Apple. The cords measure six feet in length as well which means that you can have them plugged into the wall and still reach the couch.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker’s latest midweek sale discounts USB-C GaN chargers, Thunderbolt 4 docks, more from $14
- Early Prime Day deal knocks Amazon’s multi-platform Luna gamepad down to $40 low
- 30W USB-C Charger: $5 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
- w/ code H25JEMJB
- Score the Bose SoundLink Flex floating Bluetooth speaker from $114 today (Reg. $149)
- Stay juiced up with OtterBox’s 5,000mAh MagSafe battery pack at $38 (Reg. $70)
- Baseus 5,000mAh 7.5W MagSafe Battery: $21.50 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon and code C7VAZ9OZ
- Spigen’s new Pixel Fold cases see first discounts from $40 ahead of next week’s launch
- Spigen’s accessory/cable organizer case with suede interior hits $20 Amazon all-time low
- VOLTME 18W USB-A/AC Surge Protector Power Strip: $21 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- mophie charging station for iPhone/Android, AirPods, and Apple Watch at $25 (Reg. $80)
- TALK WORKS MagSafe Gooseneck iPhone Mount: $20.50 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases from $37.50 (Reg. $49+)
- mophie Wireless Charging Stand+ $25 (Reg. up to $80)
- JOYROOM 70W Dual USB-C Car Charger: $11 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- w/ code CSDDPEEB
- JBL’s Wind2 Bluetooth speaker with radio and included bike mount now just $25 (Reg. $60+)
- Shargeek’s new Macintosh-themed Retro 67W GaN charger sees first discount to $70, more
- iOttie Easy One Touch Mini Dash & Windshield Car Mount: $13 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 land at second-best price of the year, now $90 (Save $60)
- Outfit your iPhone 14/Plus/Pro with an official MagSafe clear case at $37.50 (Reg. $49)
- TALK WORKS 7.5W MagSafe Charger: $14 (Reg. $21) | Amazon
- Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover stores the included S Pen at $18 (Reg. $90)
- OtterBox’s regularly $40 black MagSafe wallet is now going for $17 Prime shipped at Amazon
- UGREEN Bluetooth 5.0 to 3.5mm Aux Adapter: $19 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
2022 upgraded metal material and exclusive laser welding technology make the connector of our charging cable not easy to break and not easy to rust under normal use. Optimized cable structure、core and the multi strand premium copper core wires ensure superior data transfer with fast and stable charging.Providing the same charging speeds as stock Apple charging cables. If you need more than 20W charging power, please purchase USB-C to lightning cable. We did all the prescribed tests for these USB-A to lightning cables: Bending test, Salt Spray Test, Plug Test. Using high-quality TPE material, the connection point at both ends of the cable were reinforced. To ensure that the wire and connection points will not be cracked, and improve the wear resistance.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!