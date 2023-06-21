Smartphone Accessories: 6-pack MFi Lightning Cables $8.50 (Under $1.50 each), more

AilawuuDirect (93% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its MFi Lightning Cables for $8.54 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code VWH2DCUO at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d typically pay $19 for these cables not on sale, and today’s deal makes them under $1.50 each. This marks the some of the best value we’ve seen all-time. If you’re always misplacing cables, or if you just need a few spare to keep in various rooms of the house, this bundle will ensure you always have what you need. Each cable has a USB-A plug on one end and Lightning on the other, and has been MFi-certified by Apple. The cords measure six feet in length as well which means that you can have them plugged into the wall and still reach the couch.

2022 upgraded metal material and exclusive laser welding technology make the connector of our charging cable not easy to break and not easy to rust under normal use. Optimized cable structure、core and the multi strand premium copper core wires ensure superior data transfer with fast and stable charging.Providing the same charging speeds as stock Apple charging cables. If you need more than 20W charging power, please purchase USB-C to lightning cable. We did all the prescribed tests for these USB-A to lightning cables: Bending test, Salt Spray Test, Plug Test. Using high-quality TPE material, the connection point at both ends of the cable were reinforced. To ensure that the wire and connection points will not be cracked, and improve the wear resistance.

