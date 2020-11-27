Black Friday Android app deals: Lumino City, Iron Marines, Pocket City, Kingdom Rush, more

Black Friday 2020 is here and the Google Play app store has now exploded with even more top-notch Android app deals. We have been seeing major price drops on the best titles for Android over the last couple days, with just about everything else going on sale this afternoon. Highlights of today’s collection include Lumino City, Pocket City, Hoopa City, Iron Marines, Kingdom Rush titles, Demon’s Rise 2, PhotoPills, Business Card Reader Pro, and many more. Hit the fold for all of today’s best Black Friday Android app deals. 

Thanksgiving Android App Deals:

Black Friday Android handset deals are in full swing including Motorola’s Black Friday sale, new all-time lows on OnePlus models, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+, and ongoing Google Pixel 5 offers. Early this morning we saw the Samsung Galaxy tablets go up to $150 off, but be sure to browse through the sizable collection of Google Nest Black Friday deals from $19 while you’re at it. Then dive into today’s Chromebook offers from $219 and this Garmin smartwatch sale from $40, not to mention these Android-friendly Galaxy watches from $50. On the accessory side of things, Anker launched a new sale on Amazon today alongside these Black Friday SanDisk discounts and everything in this morning’s roundup

Black Friday game deals: Marvel’s Avengers, Star Wars Squadrons, Mario Maker 2, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Lumino City:

Lumino City is the award winning puzzle adventure crafted entirely by hand out of paper, card, miniature lights, and motors. Through this gorgeous environment weaves a clever, charming and puzzling adventure. Lumi’s grandfather, the caretaker of Lumino City, has been kidnapped. To find him, you must explore the city and figure out the fascinating mechanisms that power this unique world.

