While we’ve been rounding up all of the best Black Friday action this week, the shopping event is beginning to come to an end. Even so, there are still plenty of notable deals out there and up for the taking. Our team at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to deliver the best discounts, and now with time fading, we’re rounding up some of our favorite offers still up for grabs. Below, you’ll find our list of the top 10 Black Friday deals still available as of now.

10) GPUs are finally more affordable with Black Friday discounts

After the past few years of high demand and short supply for gaming components, namely GPUs, we’re seeing quite a collection of notable price cut live across plenty of different ways to elevate the battlestation. At the top of the list are of course graphics cards, and ZOTAC’s lineup of RTC cards are down to their best prices ever, with discounts starting at just $180. I personally run one of the brand’s cards in my gaming rig (which you can learn all about right here), with ZOTAC’s RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo GPU headlining all of the sales at $600.

9) Apple’s latest M2 iPads on sale for first times

While Apple revealed plenty of new releases this fall, there are a pair of highlights that make for some of the best discounts this Black Friday. Both of the new M2 iPad Pro models are getting in on the savings, with sizable price cuts across both 11- and 12.9-inch configurations. There’s as much as $100 in savings across the lineup, delivering Apple’s most compelling iPadOS experience yet starting at $739. All of the companion accessories are also on sale, including the likes of the must-have Apple Pencil 2 at $89 and the notable Magic Keyboards from $249.

8) Nomad makes some of 9to5’s favorite accessories

Amongst a wide range of accessories from all of our favorite brands at 9to5Toys, Nomad makes some of the best gear for your Apple setup. All on sale through the end of the weekend, you can take a notable 25% off everything the company sells. Whether you’re looking to outfit an iPhone 14 with one of its signature Horween leather covers or need to score a new MagSafe charger to tidy up the nightstand, there are plenty of savings that are only made better by all-time lows discounts.

7) Storage deals abound for Black Friday

Another category seeing sizable savings across the entire board is storage, with the folks over at SanDisk and WD setting the pace with a series of all-time lows. The brands make some of our favorite drives at 9to5, and now you can save on everything from its latest SSDs to microSD cards and more from $20. Whether you’re looking to just upgrade your PC or even build out an always-on NAS, we’re tracking plenty of the best prices this year to fit in with the Black Friday festivities.

6) Anker makes a splash with deep deals on chargers

Anker always seems to make the top of our coverage no matter the sale, but Black Friday means that the company is pulling out all of the stops. Clocking in as one of our favorite sales of the season, there are plenty of holiday discounts to be had across its latest lineup of chargers from $16. A personal favorite has to be the PowerCore 24K battery, which is now returning to an all-time low for one of the very first times. This 33% discount delivers its best price of $100 with 140W of charging prowess packed into a compact build.

5) Best prices yet arrive on Apple Watch Ultra

After officially arriving earlier in the fall, the best prices yet have finally gone live on Apple Watch Ultra. While the company’s standard Apple Watch Series 8 models have stolen much of the spotlight this week with all-time lows of their own, the more rugged wearable is also getting in on the savings with even more rare discounts at $60 off. The larger 49mm display is just the start, as you’ll find a more comprehensive feature set packed into the more premium wearable at $739.

4) Sonos surprises with all-time lows on smart speakers

Sonos was one of the brands that we were eagerly awaiting discounts from in the countdown to Black Friday, and now that the shopping event has arrived the price cuts are some of the best of the season. All starting at $127, you’re looking at rare all-time lows across its entire lineup of smart speakers. Including flagship offerings like the Sonos Arc Soundbar at $719 that pairs with a companion subwoofer, as well as satellite speakers and more, now is the perfect time to get in on the fan-favorite Sonos ecosystem. All of the price cuts are detailed in our coverage.

3) Black Friday is the best time to buy a TV

Black Friday has a reputation as being the best time of the year to buy a TV, and 2022 is certainly continuing that tradition. Nearly every make and model from all of the top brands are getting in on the savings, discounting home theater-worthy experiences to go alongside some more budget-focused televisions and everything in-between to the best prices of all-time. We break down all of the best options from the likes of LG, Samsung, Sony, and Amazon, all of which are starting at $200.

2) Pixel 7/Pro see holiday-worthy price cuts

The latest from Google is also getting in on the savings for Black Friday, with new all-time lows going live to make the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro some of the best offers of the event. Starting at $499 for the Pixel 7 and then climbing up to $749 for its more flagship counterpart, both of these unlocked Android smartphones have only gone on sale a very limited number of times before and are now arriving with some substantial $100 or more discounts for the holiday shopping occasion.

1) AirPods Pro 2 steal the show

Originally expected to be one of the best deals of the Black Friday shopping season, Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 have shown to be a favorite here amongst 9to5 readers all week long. Finally seeing a sizable price cut, the $49 discount down to an all-time low of $200 makes these the most compelling pair of true wireless earbuds on the marker right now from the usual $249 going rate. And for those who don’t need the latest and greatest, the original AirPods Pro at $159 are an even better value.

