Best of 9to5Toys: Twelve South New Year’s 20% off sale, wireless CarPlay adapter $57, more

In this week's Best of 9to5Toys: Twelve South New Year's 20% off sale, wireless CarPlay adapter $57, Nomad End of Year sale with 15% off, and much more…

As we close out the year, Twelve South is delivering 20% off everything it sells. This means that you can pick up the company’s popular Apple accessories, desk upgrades, and more at some of the year’s best pricing. For example, the Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand is on sale for $64, which saves 20% and marks one of the first times that we’ve seen it go on sale since it released. Plus, you’ll find iPhone cases, audio adapters, USB-C hubs, and much more on sale right now.

Does your car have wired CarPlay? Have you been wanting to go wireless, but found that it’s not worth swapping the entire head unit or buying a different vehicle? Well, for just $57 right now, you can pick up the very same adapter that both myself and Zac from the 9to5Mac team used to make our wired CarPlay systems wireless. The adapter is easy-to-use, sets up in minutes, and requires no thought when you get into the car as it automatically connects to the last paired device, with multiple phone profiles supported.

To join in on the fun, Nomad is also closing out 2022 with an End of Year sale that delivers 15% off its lineup of Apple-focused accessories. From cases to chargers, Apple Watch Bands, and more, it’s all discounted by 15% as we head out of 2022 and into 2023. So, if you’ve been looking for a stylish way to overhaul your mobile setup, then this is a great time to do just that.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Making my sim rig more immersive with the Buttkicker Gamer Pro [Video]

Pre-Orders |

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-orders available following reveal trailer drop at The Game Awards

New Products, Guides, more |

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

LEGO expands its Art gallery series with new 1,800-piece ‘Hokusai: The Great Wave’ mosaic

Top Apple Deals |

Top Google Deals |

Lenovo’s Tab M10 Plus Android tablet packs Dolby Atmos at new low from $152 (20% off)

Top Deals |

