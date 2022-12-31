Best of 9to5Toys: Twelve South New Year’s 20% off sale, wireless CarPlay adapter $57, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Twelve South New Year’s 20% off sale, wireless CarPlay adapter $57, Nomad End of Year sale with 15% off, and much more…
As we close out the year, Twelve South is delivering 20% off everything it sells. This means that you can pick up the company’s popular Apple accessories, desk upgrades, and more at some of the year’s best pricing. For example, the Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand is on sale for $64, which saves 20% and marks one of the first times that we’ve seen it go on sale since it released. Plus, you’ll find iPhone cases, audio adapters, USB-C hubs, and much more on sale right now.
Does your car have wired CarPlay? Have you been wanting to go wireless, but found that it’s not worth swapping the entire head unit or buying a different vehicle? Well, for just $57 right now, you can pick up the very same adapter that both myself and Zac from the 9to5Mac team used to make our wired CarPlay systems wireless. The adapter is easy-to-use, sets up in minutes, and requires no thought when you get into the car as it automatically connects to the last paired device, with multiple phone profiles supported.
To join in on the fun, Nomad is also closing out 2022 with an End of Year sale that delivers 15% off its lineup of Apple-focused accessories. From cases to chargers, Apple Watch Bands, and more, it’s all discounted by 15% as we head out of 2022 and into 2023. So, if you’ve been looking for a stylish way to overhaul your mobile setup, then this is a great time to do just that.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Making my sim rig more immersive with the Buttkicker Gamer Pro [Video]
- Tested: Perkons HD-01– An insanely powerful content creator’s dream drum machine
- Tested: The truly supple, tumbled leather Mous MagSafe wallet hits above its pay grade
- Best iPhone 14 cases of the year: Affordability, leather, wallet-style, and more
- Tested: Audio-Technica takes on AirPods Pro 2 with its latest ATH-TWX9 Wireless Earbuds
Pre-Orders |
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-orders available following reveal trailer drop at The Game Awards
- Sony confirms February 2023 PS VR2 release date and $550 price tag, pre-order this month
- PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
New Products, Guides, more |
9to5Toys’ Favorite Things of 2022: Anker Charger, iPad Air 5, GoTrax Scooter, more
- Write-off Week: Save money on tax-deductible business expenses before the year ends
- New Star Wars PopSockets launch today to embrace the dark side with premium 3D designs
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO expands its Art gallery series with new 1,800-piece ‘Hokusai: The Great Wave’ mosaic
- Eight new LEGO Star Wars sets due out in summer 2023, here’s what we know so far
- LEGO launches rare end of year sale: UCS Hulkbuster $110 off, Table Football $175, more
- It’s a Christmas miracle! BIONICLE officially returning as gift with purchase in January, more
Top Apple Deals |
Plugable’s 4-in-1 Thunderbolt 4/USB4 hub packs 60W charging at new low of $135 (20% off)
- LIFX Clean HomeKit 1,100-lumen LED bulb with HEV mode to kill bacteria hits low of $35
- MOMAX’s Aluminum Dual 7.5W MagSafe Charging Station falls 61% to new low of $16
- meross HomeKit LED smart bulb outputs 810 lumens of brightness at low of $11 (21% off)
Top Google Deals |
Lenovo’s Tab M10 Plus Android tablet packs Dolby Atmos at new low from $152 (20% off)
- Arlo Essential Indoor Camera with automatic physical shutter returns to low of $70 at Amazon
- Garmin Swim 2 GPS smartwatch tracks pool and open water workouts at 2022 low of $200
Top Deals |
Renogy’s 200W flexible solar panel delivers 1,000Wh per day of electricity at $320 (New low)
- Ultraloq’s U Bolt Pro delivers six ways to enter your home at return to low of $126, more
- Samsung’s 2022 9.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar System falls to new low of $848
- Save $600 on LG’s 2022 Gram 14-inch laptop with 32GB of RAM at new low of $1,200
