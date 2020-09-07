Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $40, Hitman 2 $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60 everywhere, this rare $20 price drop is part of the ongoing Labor Day weekend first-party Nintendo game sale that will almost certainly get shut down tomorrow (or shortly thereafter). Deals on Nintendo’s build-your-own Mario game are hard to come by at best, so if you’re looking to add a physical copy to your Switch collection, now’s your chance. It includes 100+ pre-built courses plus everything you need to make your own and share them with friends. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Hitman 2, Control, FIFA 20, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete, New Super Mario Bros., Mario Tennis Aces, and many more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Switch eShop deals from $3
- New Essential Picks PS4 game sale from $10
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $24.50 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $30 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Hitman 2 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Control $20 (Reg. $30)
- FIFA 20 $6 (Reg. $25+)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $40 (Reg. $50)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $13 (Reg. $20)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary $30 (Reg. $40)
- New Super Mario Bros. $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCADE $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11: Aftermath $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $47 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order $60
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Detroit Become Human $10 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War III Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ratchet and Clank $10 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- The Last Guardian $8 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $15 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone $22 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Hits PSN sale from $5…
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $35+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins $12 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Splinter Cell franchise sale from $3
- Xbox Far Cry franchise sale from $5
- Xbox Assassin’s Creed franchise sale from $5
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $33 (Reg. $50)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division FREE (Reg. up to $30)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Live Gold only
- Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection $20 (Reg. $33)
- The Evil Within 2 $8.50 (Reg. up to $15)
- What Remains of Edith Finch $8 (Reg. $20)
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 $3 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Rainbow Six Siege: Year 5 Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $33 (Reg. $50)
- The Outer Worlds from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- XCOM 2 Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
FREE next-gen upgrades for The Witcher 3 on PS5, Series X, and PC
This gigantic Nintendo Switch TV rig is a must-see
ASTRO’s 2nd gen A20 wireless gaming headset works with Xbox and PlayStation
Nintendo unveils Mario battle royale game, 3D All-Stars, new handheld, more
New Animal Crossing content hits today: Fall crafting materials and much more
8BitDo unveils customizable Arcade Stick controller for Nintendo Switch and PC
Journey to Batuu with latest Sims 4 Star Wars expansion coming September 8
Here’s our first look at the Star Wars: Squadrons single-player story campaign
Sony sends PS5 pre-order invitations and allows any player to request one
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 with cross-play, more
