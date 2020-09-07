Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $40, Hitman 2 $15, more

- Sep. 7th 2020 9:38 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60 everywhere, this rare $20 price drop is part of the ongoing Labor Day weekend first-party Nintendo game sale that will almost certainly get shut down tomorrow (or shortly thereafter). Deals on Nintendo’s build-your-own Mario game are hard to come by at best, so if you’re looking to add a physical copy to your Switch collection, now’s your chance. It includes 100+ pre-built courses plus everything you need to make your own and share them with friends. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Hitman 2, Control, FIFA 20, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete, New Super Mario Bros., Mario Tennis Aces, and many more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

nintendo

