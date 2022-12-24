Best of 9to5Toys: 1TB/16GB M1 MacBook Air $1,199, eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems 30% off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 1TB/16GB M1 MacBook Air $1,199, eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems 30% off, AirPods Pro 2 $49 off, and much more…

While it might not be the most recent release, the M1 MacBook Air is a great laptop heading into 2023. Right now, you can pick up the elevated spec 1TB/16GB M1 MacBook Air for $1,199, which saves $450 from its original price. Ready to power your desk with ease, this laptop packs Apple’s first-ever in-house chip which delivers plenty of power. The model on sale this week packs even more value than the original base model for not much more, making it even better option your on-the-go workflow

If you haven’t overhauled your networking setup yet, then it’s time to upgrade as we head into 2023. Amazon is helping you out with that task by discounting one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems by 30% heading into the New Year. eero is easy-to-use, works with both Alexa and HomeKit, and also delivers Gigabit or multi-Gigabit networking speeds wirelessly. With a wide range of models on sale this weekend from $97, you’ll find 30% in savings here, making now a great time to pick up a new mesh Wi-Fi system to finally get whole-home wireless coverage.

Are your headphones starting to go out? Well, Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 are a great upgrade with a plethora of features. From Hey Siri support to an all-new upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode, AirPods Pro 2 are perfect for adding to your Apple kit. Normally $249, right now you can score Apple’s latest true wireless earbuds for $200 at Amazon, which marks only the third time that we’ve seen it drop in price.

