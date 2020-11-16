Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Cytus II, Galaxy Trader, Swiftly switch, more

We are now ready to collect all of Monday’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play and beyond. You might want to check out some of the notable desktop app deals we spotted today, including Parallels Desktop 16 and Adobe Elements bundles, but this is the place to find all of the best mobile Android games and apps of the day. Highlights of this afternoon’s collection include Cytus II, Kiwanuka, Pixel Heroes, Thumper: Pocket Edition, Galaxy Trader, Swiftly switch – Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at the rest.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

While Amazon’s Black Friday plans have now finally been unveiled, it’s time to look at today’s Android hardware deals. Those include this Google Pixel 4a promotion as well as an ongoing offer on the Google 10W Pixel Stand, OnePlus 7T, and Motorola’s folding razr 5G handset. But we also spotted Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 at one of its best prices this morning that now joins the rest of our early Black Friday Chromebook offers. TicWatch’s latest Wear OS smartwatches also saw some particularly notable price drops this morning, but we have great deals on Samsung’s true wireless Galaxy Buds and loads of other Android accessories in today’s Amazon Anker sale from $11 as well. Then go score some deep deals on adidas gear in today’s 30% off holiday sale too.

Early Black Friday game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $30, Devil May Cry 5 $16, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Cytus II:

“Cytus II” is a music rhythm game created by Rayark Games. It’s our fourth rhythm game title, following the footsteps of three global successes, “Cytus”, “DEEMO” and “VOEZ”. This sequel to “Cytus” brings back the original staff and is a product of hardwork and devotion. In the future, humans have redefined internet development and connections. We can now easily sync the real world with the internet world, changing life as we have known for thousands of years.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!