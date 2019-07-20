Best of 9to5Toys: MacBook Pro up to $700 off, Nest Hub for $59, Renogy’s $87 100W/12V solar panel, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Previous generation MacBook Pros on sale up to $700 off, Google’s Nest Hub returns to its Prime Day price of $59, Renogy’s 100W/12V solar panel now just $87, more…

If you’re still rocking an older MacBook or Apple desktop, the company’s newer MacBook Pro is a great way to upgrade. I’ve got the 2016 model and still love it. B&H is currently taking up to $700 off 2018 models while Expercom is taking over $200 off the latest 2019 versions. These newer MacBook Pros sport 6- or 8-core processors, ready to take on any task you throw at them.

Google’s Nest Hub is a must for any Assistant-focused smart home. I’ve got two for my new apartment and absolutely love how they integrate with so many different smart home applications. It’s currently on sale for $59 right now, which is a steal at over 50% off. You’ll be able to see your route to work, enjoy news briefings, and control your smart home devices through both voice and touch with the Nest Hub.

For those who are planning to go camping or off-grid this summer, you’ll need a good solar panel. Renogy’s 100W/12V model is a great option to keep your gear powered, especially at $87 from its normal $115 going rate. 100W is more than enough to charge batteries, power small household appliances, and complete other necessary roles while on-the-go.

