Prime Day‘s end isn’t even 12 hours old and Amazon is already announcing that it was the biggest ever. How big? Prime Day 2019 surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. It was the biggest event ever for Amazon devices, as the online giant moved a substantial amount of Echo Dots, Fire TV sticks, and other in-house products. Hit the jump for a quick look at the numbers.

Prime Day 2019 was the biggest ever

“We want to thank Prime members all around the world,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Members purchased millions of Alexa-enabled devices, received tens of millions of dollars in savings by shopping from Whole Foods Market and bought more than $2 billion of products from independent small and medium-sized businesses. Huge thank you to Amazonians everywhere who made this day possible for customers.”

As it does each year, Amazon is releasing the data on its Prime Day event. We knew that it would be big, as the previously 24-hour sale was stretched to a total of 60 hours in 2019. Prime members purchased over 200,000 TVs, 300,000 headphones, and over 650,000 household cleaning products. Here’s a look at what was the most popular in North America:

United States: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Instant Pot DUO60, and 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits

Mexico: Nintendo Switch, HP Monitor 22w Borderless, and Nautica Travel Sport Eau de Toilette Spray

Canada: PlayStation 4 Slim with Spiderman and Horizon Zero Dawn, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, and 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits

Amazon also notes that small and medium-sized businesses, however you classify that, had a stellar Prime Day as well:

Globally, these businesses far exceeded $2 billion in sales this Prime Day, making it the biggest Amazon shopping event ever for third-party sellers when comparing two-day periods.

Setting up for a huge Black Friday

So where does this leave us going forward? Amazon is primed for a huge Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November. Those details will be coming down the line starting in October, and you can believe that we’ll have all the coverage here at 9to5Toys.

What did you purchase on Prime Day? Let us know what your big buys were across Amazon’s massive event.

Source: Amazon

