Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day Apple Sale, Anker’s Cyber Monday deals still live, The Child Funko POP! now $30, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s 3-day Apple sale is here, Anker’s Cyber Monday deals are still live, and The Child (Baby Yoda) Funko POP! now available at $30, and more…
While this week started with a bang thanks to Cyber Monday, Best Buy wanted to make sure it ended with the same fanfare. Launching its 3-day Apple event, the electronics retailer is discounting quite a few products many of its most popular Thanksgiving week deals in this sale. You’ll find MacBook Air and Pro on sale (with Amazon matching select models), iPad Pro at up to $200 off, iMac at fantastic prices, and more. If you missed out on an Apple discount over Black Friday, be sure to check out Best Buy’s sale.
Anker’s Cyber Monday deals are actually still live, unlike many retailers. Among this fan-favorite brand’s discounts, you’ll find portable batteries, chargers, cables, Qi pads, security cameras, and more. There are quite a few deals here to check out, and prices start at just $8.50, so be sure to give it a look before the sales are gone forever!
If you’ve watched The Mandalorian, then you know how special The Child is. If you’ve not seen it, you’re missing out on the cutest little Baby Yoda display that has ever graced the galaxy. Currently, you can bring home The Child in a 10-inch Funko POP! figurine at $30, which is $10 off the regular rate. Still on pre-order, Amazon will honor the lowest price offered between now and launch, should you pre-purchase it. That means you’re getting it for at most $10 off its regular price, and could maybe even save more.
Behind the Screens: What’s in Jordan’s camera backpack? [Video]
- [Update: Day 7] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2019 Advent Calendars
- Basilisk Ultimate and X Hyperspeed Review: The latest tech from Razer [Video]
- LEGO unveils its latest Creator Expert set, a 2,500-piece modular bookshop
- Review: PDP Mars Lightcon Lightgun revives an iconic gaming accessory [Video]
- Wyze Lock is the company’s latest entry into smart home security
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s favorite smart home essentials
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s favorite gear for musicians
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s favorite tech-enhancing gear
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Ali’s favorite fashion and beauty for women
This Pioneer Apple CarPlay Receiver is down to $234 at Amazon (Reg. $350)
- Apple’s holiday film sale starts at $5: Elf, Christmas Vacation, more from $1
- Apple hits the weekend with a new $5 4K movie sale, more
- Amazon slashes 35% off DEWALT’s time-saving Flip Drive accessory, now $10.50
- Starbucks offers BOGO FREE handcrafted drinks all month long
- Pick up a new computer over Black Friday? Now get an upgraded monitor from $49
- See in the dark with two CREE LED flashlights for under $6 each at Amazon
- Sony launches gigantic holiday PSN sale with hundreds of games up to 67% off
- AirPods pair beautifully with Twelve South’s AirFly transmitter: $27 (Reg. $40)
- elago’s latest vintage-inspired AirPods cases are on sale from $9
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB + Spider-Man GOTY gets huge price drop: $280 ($150+ off)
- Samsung’s 27-inch Space Monitor frees up desk space at $270 ($60 off), more
- Pad & Quill launches 12-day sales event at up to 70% off with deals from $15
- Pay for three months of Sling TV + get a FREE Google Nest Hub ($200+ value)
- Craftsman 4-drawer rolling cabinet is a mechanic’s best friend: $99 (40% off)
- Score 50% off your next 2 Uber Eats orders with this promo code
- Philips Hue Play Starter Kit adds ambient HomeKit lighting to your TV at $130
- Nordstrom Rack’s Birkenstock Sale takes up to 60% off sandals, boots, more
