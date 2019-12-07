Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day Apple Sale, Anker’s Cyber Monday deals still live, The Child Funko POP! now $30, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s 3-day Apple sale is here, Anker’s Cyber Monday deals are still live, and The Child (Baby Yoda) Funko POP! now available at $30, and more…

While this week started with a bang thanks to Cyber Monday, Best Buy wanted to make sure it ended with the same fanfare. Launching its 3-day Apple event, the electronics retailer is discounting quite a few products many of its most popular Thanksgiving week deals in this sale. You’ll find MacBook Air and Pro on sale (with Amazon matching select models), iPad Pro at up to $200 off, iMac at fantastic prices, and more. If you missed out on an Apple discount over Black Friday, be sure to check out Best Buy’s sale.

Anker’s Cyber Monday deals are actually still live, unlike many retailers. Among this fan-favorite brand’s discounts, you’ll find portable batteries, chargers, cables, Qi pads, security cameras, and more. There are quite a few deals here to check out, and prices start at just $8.50, so be sure to give it a look before the sales are gone forever!

If you’ve watched The Mandalorian, then you know how special The Child is. If you’ve not seen it, you’re missing out on the cutest little Baby Yoda display that has ever graced the galaxy. Currently, you can bring home The Child in a 10-inch Funko POP! figurine at $30, which is $10 off the regular rate. Still on pre-order, Amazon will honor the lowest price offered between now and launch, should you pre-purchase it. That means you’re getting it for at most $10 off its regular price, and could maybe even save more.

Behind the Screens: What’s in Jordan’s camera backpack? [Video]

