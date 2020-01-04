Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Apple shopping event, AirPods Pro hit all-time low, Walabot In-Wall Imager for Android at $50, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s Apple shopping event, AirPods Pro returns to an all-time low, Walabot’s Android-compatible DIY In-Wall Imager hits a new low, and more…
Nomad Base Station
Best Buy’s latest Apple shopping event is in full swing. You’ll find up to $999 off the latest MacBooks, $99 off various iPad Pro models, and more here. Whether you missed deals over the holidays or just didn’t get what you wanted as a present, this sale is for you. Just keep in mind that this is for My Best Buy members only, but that’s a free program to sign up for, which we detail in our announcement coverage.
AirPods Pro took Christmas by storm and was likely a gift to many. In fact, even my father in law got a pair of AirPods Pro this holiday season. Amazon has returned them to the all-time low of $235 there, making now a great time to pick them up if you weren’t gifted them over the past few weeks. I love my AirPods Pro and use them frequently if I need to focus on writing an article, or just block out the coffee shop surrounding noise.
If you’re an avid DIYer, then you know the struggle of finding studs, water pipes, wires, or other mysteries within your wall when completing projects. The Walabot In-Wall Imager for Android makes this task super simple, as it shows you exactly what’s behind that drywall. It’s currently at a new all-time low of $50, so why not give it a gander if you’ve been in the market for a new stud finder?
Best budget on-camera monitor at Amazon: Is the Feelworld F5 worth it? [Video]
- WaterField debuts new leather/canvas Mezzo Backpack with a FREE tech organizer
- UCS Star Destroyer Review: The pinnacle of LEGO Star Wars’ 20th anniversary
Take up to $70 off Apple Watch Series 5 as near-holiday pricing returns
- Apple New Year’s movie sale: 10-film decade bundles $30, more from $1
- Apple’s $5 4K movie sale returns various genres to all-time low prices
- Anker New Year sale offers truly wireless earbuds, Mac accessories, more from $25
- Ditch the AirPods price tag for Anker’s latest true wireless earbuds at $50
- Take $250 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and upgrade today
- The North Face updates your outerwear with up to 60% off jackets, vests, more
- Enjoy hi-fi lossless music on the move with the AP80 Player, now $125
- Nintendo is offering refurbished NES and SNES Classic consoles today from $50
- Dillard’s After Christmas Sale offers Nike, Ralph Lauren, more up to 75% off
- Score four Wi-Fi smart plugs for around $5.50 each at Amazon (25% off)
- iPad mini 5 catches $40 discount, returning prices to Amazon all-time lows
- Kobalt’s 227-piece mechanic tool set returns to $99 at Lowe’s (Reg. $199)
- BlackBerry’s Key2 LE unlocked smartphone is available from $230 at Best Buy
- Powerbeats Pro offer a truly wireless design, now $200 in all colors ($50 off)
- iPhone Xs 64GB is down to $650 shipped in unlocked condition (Reg. $900)
- New Balance’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off running shoes, sneakers, more
- Twelve South New Year’s sale: MacBook accessories, iPhone chargers, more
- Save $70 on Kenwood’s 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver down to $330
- Levi’s updates your denim with extra 40% off all sale items from $22
- Michael Kors handbags, smartwatches, wallets, more up to 70% off during its Semi-Annual Sale
- Finish Line’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more
- Illuminate your outdoor space with two Mr. Beams LED lights, now $6 each
