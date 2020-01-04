Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Apple shopping event, AirPods Pro hit all-time low, Walabot In-Wall Imager for Android at $50, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s Apple shopping event, AirPods Pro returns to an all-time low, Walabot’s Android-compatible DIY In-Wall Imager hits a new low, and more…

Nomad Base Station

Best Buy’s latest Apple shopping event is in full swing. You’ll find up to $999 off the latest MacBooks, $99 off various iPad Pro models, and more here. Whether you missed deals over the holidays or just didn’t get what you wanted as a present, this sale is for you. Just keep in mind that this is for My Best Buy members only, but that’s a free program to sign up for, which we detail in our announcement coverage.

AirPods Pro took Christmas by storm and was likely a gift to many. In fact, even my father in law got a pair of AirPods Pro this holiday season. Amazon has returned them to the all-time low of $235 there, making now a great time to pick them up if you weren’t gifted them over the past few weeks. I love my AirPods Pro and use them frequently if I need to focus on writing an article, or just block out the coffee shop surrounding noise.

If you’re an avid DIYer, then you know the struggle of finding studs, water pipes, wires, or other mysteries within your wall when completing projects. The Walabot In-Wall Imager for Android makes this task super simple, as it shows you exactly what’s behind that drywall. It’s currently at a new all-time low of $50, so why not give it a gander if you’ve been in the market for a new stud finder?

