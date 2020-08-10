Today’s best game deals: Aladdin and Lion King Switch $18, Days Gone $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering the Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King bundle for $17.99 in digital form via the eShop. Also matched on PS4 via PSN. Regularly $30 on Nintendo Switch, and currently fetching just over $25 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find and a perfect opportunity to add these two remastered gems to your game library. Featuring a pair of the most beloved Disney platformers of all-time, the Switch release features Rewind Mode and Watch Mode so players can skip by the infamously difficult areas of these games and more. Read all about them in our launch coverage and check out the physical vintage cartridge releases here. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Fallout 76: Wastelanders Edition, Days Gone, Nioh 2, Trials of Mana, My Time At Portia, DOOM titles, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, and loads of new digital deals.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

