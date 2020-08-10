Today’s best game deals: Aladdin and Lion King Switch $18, Days Gone $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering the Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King bundle for $17.99 in digital form via the eShop. Also matched on PS4 via PSN. Regularly $30 on Nintendo Switch, and currently fetching just over $25 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find and a perfect opportunity to add these two remastered gems to your game library. Featuring a pair of the most beloved Disney platformers of all-time, the Switch release features Rewind Mode and Watch Mode so players can skip by the infamously difficult areas of these games and more. Read all about them in our launch coverage and check out the physical vintage cartridge releases here. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Fallout 76: Wastelanders Edition, Days Gone, Nioh 2, Trials of Mana, My Time At Portia, DOOM titles, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, and loads of new digital deals.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New eShop digital game sale starting from $2.50
- Phase 2 PSN Summer Sale: 450 PS4 games from $2
- Xbox Summer Spotlight Game sale…
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $27+)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Trials of Mana $31 (Reg. $42)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- My Time At Portia $13 (Reg. $30)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $15 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Amazon up to 25% off video games from $16
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath $30 (Reg. $50)
- Plus Kombat Pack
- Dishonored Complete Collection $18 (Reg. $60)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Dreams $20 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $39 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 from $19 (Reg. up to $30)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 $43 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- DOOM Eternal Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Matched on PSN for PS4
- physical $30 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM (1993) Switch $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) Switch $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM III Switch $5 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM (2016) Switch $30 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- DOOM 64 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Also now matched on Nintendo Switch
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $12 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PS4
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $39 (Reg. $50)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Streets of Rage 4 Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Pokkén Tournament DX $42 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $34 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Academy $12 (Reg. $20)
- Yakuza Kiwami $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Evil Within 2 from $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R $17 (Reg. $22+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Apex Legends Season 6 lands August 18 with new legend, weapon, crafting, more
Pikmin 3 Deluxe lands on Nintendo Switch with added missions and more
Logitech G intros ‘ultra realistic’ TRUEFORCE racing wheel for next-gen gaming
Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey launch on Switch, PS4, and PC with new collection
PowerA unveils new MOGA XP5-X Plus Android and Project xCloud Controller
Sony unveils PS5-compatibility details for DualShock 4, PS VR gear, and more
August PlayStation Plus FREE games include Modern Warfare 2 Campaign
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!