Best July 4th Deals: save on Apple, Chromebooks, 4K TVs, Fashion and more!

It’s July 4th, and that means that there are plenty of deals out there today from tech to home goods, sporting gear and everything in between. We’ve rounded up all of the best Independence Day deals down below from Best Buy, Amazon, and many more. Most of these offers end today, so be sure to grab any deals that catch your eye.
Apple |
- Best Buy July 4th sale arrives w/ $250 off MacBooks, more
- Today only, grab a 2016 12-inch MacBook 512GB for $900
- T-Mobile is offering Apple Watch Series 3 BOGO 50% off
- Save nearly $500 on Apple’s high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro
- iTunes launches July 4th Movie Sale
Home Theater |
- Add this Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHDTV to your home for $230
- Samsung’s 55-inch QLED Curved Smart UHDTV $1,000
- Add LG’s 5.1.2-Ch.Soundbar for $449 (Reg. $700)
- Dell’s Black Friday in July sale
iOS Apps |
- The Infinity Blade series just went on sale for iOS:$1 ea. (Reg. up to $7)
- Warhammer: Doomwheel for iOS is down to just $1 on the App Store
- Street Fighter IV CE for iOS matching best price this year at $2 (Reg. $5)
- EVOLAND action-adventure RPG matching all-time low at $1 (Reg. $5) + more
- PDF Reader Pro Edition for iOS gets a rare price drop to $1 today (Reg. $10)
Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2018 w/ more than 1-million deals on the way
Tech |
- Score Samsung’s Pro 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook 64GB at a new low: $480 (20% off)
- Yamaha’s AirPlay-enabled Speaker falls to new Amazon all-time low at $81 (Reg. $100)
- Save on AmazonBasics tech, home goods, more ahead of Prime Day 2018, from $8
- Early Prime Day 2018 deals include Echo Show $130, 4-mo. Amazon Music $1, more!
- Xbox One S 500GB Console + extra wireless controller for $220 ($300+ value)
- Linksys’ Tri-Band Router packs 802.11ac Wi-Fi, 4 Ethernet ports, more for $200 (25% off)
- Control outlets via Alexa or Assistant w/ two-pack TP-Link Wi-Fi Plugs: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Anker’s ZOLO Liberty+ Truly Wireless Earphones drop to $120 shipped ($30 off)
- UE’s WONDERBOOM Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is perfect for summer: $50 (25% off)
- Anker July 4th Sale discounts favorite iPhone/Android accessories, more from $7
Fashion |
- ECCO offers an extra 30% off sale items with this promo code: boat shoes, sandals, more
- GAP is loaded with deals for the 4th of July:extra 50% off your order + free delivery
- Levi’s is offering its largest discount this year w/ an extra 50% off sale styles
- GAP Factory has deals on t-shirts, shorts, dresses, shoes & more from $6
- Reebok 4th of July Event offers 25% off new gear + an extra 40% off outlet items
- COACH 4th of July Sale is here w/ 50% off handbags, wallets & more + free delivery
Home Goods |
- Bella 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker drops to new all-time low at Amazon:$30 (Reg. up to $60)
- Save 33%+ off BLACK+DECKER’s Cordless Project Kit w/ 100 accessories:$42 shipped
- Grab a new 1.7L Chefman Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for $25 shipped today
- Save up to 25% on select furniture & decor items at Amazon before Prime Day from $12.50
- Grab a Coleman FlipLid Mini Cooler for your summer day trips, now just $8
- Instant Pot 10-in-1 Ultra 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker is now $110 at Amazon (Reg. $150)