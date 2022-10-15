Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 8 from $349, Google Pixel 6 $200 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 8 from $349, Google Pixel 6 $200 off, Beats Fit Pro $160, and much more…
While the Apple Watch Series 8 might be under a month old, it’s already on sale for a new all-time low. Delivering $50 in discounts, you can now pick up Apple’s latest smartwatch from $349 at Amazon. You’ll find this wearable packs as much tech as possible into a compact form-factor. As such, the Apple Watch Series 8 delivers an always-on display, crash detection, an ECG, blood/oxygen and heart rate monitor, as well as an all-new onboard temperature sensor with overnight sleep tracking to round things out.
Are you still using an older Android smartphone? It’s time to upgrade. Google’s Pixel 6 might not be the latest the brand has to offer, but it still packs plenty of value, especially since it’s on sale for $200 off right now. Down to $399, the Pixel 6 is factory unlocked and works natively on just about every carrier around. It still uses the same Google Tensor chip as the latest-generation handset and the dual-sensor rear camera array will be perfect for taking photos of friends and family this holiday season.
For those who are interested in picking up some new earbuds as we head into fall and winter, then don’t forget to check out this deal we found on the Beats Fit Pro. Down to $160, you’ll find that this week’s discount saves $40 from its normal going rate and returns Beats Fit Pro down to its all-time low at Amazon. The H1 chip allows these earbuds to pair quickly with your Apple devices and also syncs the pairing across your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac with ease. Plus, the H1 delivers Hey Siri support as well, which is something that I find myself using all the time.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Turning headphones into gaming headsets: Hands-on with the entire ModMic lineup [Video]
- Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]
- Tested: Hands-on with OWC’s machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD
Pre-Orders |
Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 9 with 5G and Surface Laptop 5 pre-orders are live from $1,000
- xThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor with 55-inch mini-LED panel finally goes up for pre-order
New Products, Guides, more |
ILIFE A4s Max smart robotic vacuum undercuts the competition with discount to $130
- Totallee unveils new stealthy all-black and frosted MagSafe iPhone 14 cases, plus more
- SANDMARC’s new Telephoto iPhone 14 Lens with ‘world’s thinnest case,’ now 10% off for 9to5 readers
- Journey’s new reversible magnetic leather/felt desk mat with wireless charging, now 20% off
- Want to see what $1,000+ wireless earbuds look like? Beyerdynamic’s new Tesla lineup arrives
- Spigen’s new Pixel 7/Pro cases now live and up to 60% off with deals starting from $15
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming over 4,000-piece UCS Hulkbuster set
- LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus slated to launch next year with 2,700 pieces and Jonesy minifig
- LEGO’s latest double VIP points promotion offers rare savings on new kits, plus bonus freebie
- LEGO’s 1,500-piece Optimus Prime Transformer set falls to new all-time low of $144 (Reg. $180)
- LEGO’s 1,300-piece Seinfeld set fall to $64 all-time low with Jerry, George, more (Reg. $80)
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID falls to new all-time low with rare discount to $140
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones at $150 (Reg. $230+), more
- Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio complements its latest 10.2-inch iPad at $114 (Reg. $149)
- Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case hit $140 in Grade A refurb sale
- Apple’s Alpine Loop band works with Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 with first sale to $90
- Smartphone Accessories: Official iPhone 13/Pro MagSafe Clear Case $25 (Reg. $49), more
- AirPods Max deliver ANC and Spatial Audio at the best price yet of $355 (Refurb, Orig. $549)
Top Google Deals |
Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 5 III with dedicated shutter button hits $698 (Reg. $999)
- Google’s official Pixel 6a cases now down to second-best prices at $19 (Save 34%)
- Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases now 30% off: S Pen combo, leather, more from $35
Top Deals |
Twelve South’s StayGo Mini 100W USB-C iPad/MacBook Hub sees rare drop to $51
- Wyze Plug with Assistant/Alexa integration falls to new low at under $7 (Reg. $12)
- Save 41% on ELEGOO’s Mars 3 MSLA Resin 3D Printer at its new all-time low of $208
- Save $125 on ASUS’ ROG Strix 27-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $575 low, more from $200
- Govee’s latest RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with Smart Controller sees first price drop to $54
