Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 8 from $349, Google Pixel 6 $200 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 8 from $349, Google Pixel 6 $200 off, Beats Fit Pro $160, and much more…

While the Apple Watch Series 8 might be under a month old, it’s already on sale for a new all-time low. Delivering $50 in discounts, you can now pick up Apple’s latest smartwatch from $349 at Amazon. You’ll find this wearable packs as much tech as possible into a compact form-factor. As such, the Apple Watch Series 8 delivers an always-on display, crash detection, an ECG, blood/oxygen and heart rate monitor, as well as an all-new onboard temperature sensor with overnight sleep tracking to round things out.

Are you still using an older Android smartphone? It’s time to upgrade. Google’s Pixel 6 might not be the latest the brand has to offer, but it still packs plenty of value, especially since it’s on sale for $200 off right now. Down to $399, the Pixel 6 is factory unlocked and works natively on just about every carrier around. It still uses the same Google Tensor chip as the latest-generation handset and the dual-sensor rear camera array will be perfect for taking photos of friends and family this holiday season.

For those who are interested in picking up some new earbuds as we head into fall and winter, then don’t forget to check out this deal we found on the Beats Fit Pro. Down to $160, you’ll find that this week’s discount saves $40 from its normal going rate and returns Beats Fit Pro down to its all-time low at Amazon. The H1 chip allows these earbuds to pair quickly with your Apple devices and also syncs the pairing across your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac with ease. Plus, the H1 delivers Hey Siri support as well, which is something that I find myself using all the time.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Turning headphones into gaming headsets: Hands-on with the entire ModMic lineup [Video]

Pre-Orders |

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 9 with 5G and Surface Laptop 5 pre-orders are live from $1,000

New Products, Guides, more |

ILIFE A4s Max smart robotic vacuum undercuts the competition with discount to $130

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming over 4,000-piece UCS Hulkbuster set

Top Apple Deals |

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID falls to new all-time low with rare discount to $140

Top Google Deals |

Top Deals |

Twelve South’s StayGo Mini 100W USB-C iPad/MacBook Hub sees rare drop to $51

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!