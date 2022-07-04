Best July 4th 2022 deals: Save on the latest from Apple, Google, Amazon, more

As we see each year, Independence Day has arrived with a massive assortment of discounts to kick off the summer sale season. Courtesy of top retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and many others, you’ll be able to lock-in price cuts across the latest from Apple, Google, and our other favorite brands here at 9to5. Head below for all of the best July 4th deals.
Headlining all of today’s best July 4th deals, many of the latest Apple releases are getting in on the savings. First up, is a chance to score the second-best prices of the year on Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros. These higher-end machines have been sitting at their MSRPs for much of the year and are now both $200 off with the flagship-class M1 Pro chips under the hood. Each start at $1,799 and deliver the redesigned builds with Liquid Retina XDR displays in tow.
Or if you’re hoping to refresh your summer workout regimen, you can save up to $120 on select Apple Watch Series 7 models right now. This July 4th deal is one of the best we’ve seen to date for the new wearables, with various styles starting at $329 to deliver all of the usual fitness tracking features.
And last up for the Independence Day holiday, Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro joins in on all of the savings. Just going up for sale today on July 4th proper, this deal takes as much as $449 off higher-end configurations with prices starting at $999 on the M1-powered device. That makes now an ideal time to take the Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate for a spin, as well as all of the other notable features like Thunderbolt connectivity.
Google and Android deals abound |
July 4th discounts are also rolling out across a selection of Google and Android listings this year, too. While you’ll be able to save on everything from Nest cameras to Chromebooks and everything in-between, a favorite is delivering new all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+. Delivering a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the brand’s latest Android tablets are now up to $176 off at Amazon.
On top of Android smartphones and the latest in wearable tech, you’ll find everything right here. But don’t forget to check out all of the best app and game offerings, as well.
Other notable tech deals |
Best Fashion and Home Goods deals |
