Best of 9to5Toys: Nike 20% off, iPad Pro discounted by up to $249, Anker USB-C deals, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Nike take 20% off some of its most popular styles, Apple’s previous generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro is on sale and Anker’s most popular USB-C accessories are discounted…
Nike is headlining this week’s list of deals with 20% off various styles including some of its latest releases and more. With warm weather just around the corner, this is a great time to refresh your wardrobe. Check out all of our top picks right here.
Next up, go with Apple’s previous generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro and save up to $249 on various models. This includes the pricier cellular configurations which we have rarely seen discounted over the last year.
Anker’s weekly smartphone accessory roundup completes this week’s best deals, offering a number of notable price drops on USB-C chargers, hubs and much more. With Apple largely going exclusively with USB-C on its Macs, it’s imperative that you have the right gear whether at home or on-the-go.
New Products, Guides, more |
Bolster your smart home security with our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices
- Nintendo Flex Game Boy concept shows a reimagined handheld designed around USB-C
- Amazon is no longer selling its push-to-order Dash Buttons
- Amazon Day hits the mainstream w/ custom delivery dates for Prime members, more
- New Sony CFexpress memory cards yield 1,700MB/s speeds & work in extreme conditions
- A new Skylanders game has arrived: Ring of Heroes launches on iOS and Android today
- February’s best LEGO Ideas creations include a brick-built globe, other found objects and more
- COACH x Michael B. Jordan Collaboration kicks up your style with boots, leather jackets, more
- “Hey Alexa, mow my yard…” The new Husqvarna 435X robotic lawn mower sports AWD, more
- Target to compete against Amazon and Walmart with its new ‘Plus’ third-party seller program
- Hands-on: Synology DS218play is a compelling entry-level NAS for Time Machine, more
- Echo Dot Diary: How iOS Shortcuts & IFTTT provide a HomeKit-like experience
- Today’s Pokémon Nintendo Direct unveils new Sword and Shield RPGs, Galar region and more
- Logitech Z606 Surround Sound Speakers arrive today with $130 price tag, more
- The next Nintendo Direct event is tomorrow, will we see the new core Switch Pokémon RPG?
- Best men’s jackets for spring to stay dry in style from $50
- Oh, Solimo: Our guide to Amazon’s in-house grocery label and how it can save you money
- The latest Microsoft Kinect packs ‘industry-leading AI sensors’ w/ a 7-microphone array, more
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil games coming in May, 3 classic remakes get launch dates
Top Deals |
Nike refreshes your workout gear & footwear with an extra 20% off sale items from $30
- Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro up to $249 off, save on various capacities and LTE models
- iTunes kicks off wide-ranging $5 movie sale, $15 Disney films, $1 rental of the week, more
- iTunes offers the complete Breaking Bad series in HD for $30 (Reg. $100)
- Anker’s must-have USB-C and A wall charger is $20 in this Amazon sale, more from $30
- Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 Bluetooth Speakers fall to lowest price yet at $40 shipped (50% off)
- Charge your iPhone or Android with Twelve South’s decor-friendly 10W PowerPic for $53.50
- Fantastical 2, PDF Expert, iStat Menus, more highlight this Mac app bundle for $22.50
- Get a Philips Hue look for much less w/ this 16.4-ft. Smart RGB Light Strip: $13.50 (Reg. $25+)
- Bring your home theater anywhere: Anker’s Nebula Portable Projector is $86 (Reg. $110)
- The high-end Kindle Voyage E-reader delivers a 300ppi display, more for $130 (Orig. $220)
- Control all your home theater devices w/ Caavo’s Universal Remote Hub for $70 (Reg. $100)
- Save 50% on Razer’s BlackWidow Ultimate Gaming Keyboard at $55 (All-time low)
- Add a leather band to your Apple Watch arsenal for $7 via Amazon (various styles available)
- The first generation Apple Pencil has dropped to a new Amazon low of $80 shipped (Reg. $99)
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 8-inch 32GB Tablet drops to $180 (Reg. $350), 9.7-inch for $202
- Record your adventures in 360-degrees with the GoPro Fusion at $449 shipped (Reg. $600)
- Today’s best Smart TV deals are from Samsung, LG, VIZIO, and more, prices start at $150
- Save up to 50% on 802.11ac Wi-Fi Routers: TP-Link Dual-Band w/ 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports $40, more
