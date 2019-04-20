Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 3 from $199, latest iPad Pro up to $199 off, Anker one-day sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 3 drops further to $199, latest iPad Pro gets discounted by up to $199, Anker’s highly-rated charging accessories get a one-day discount from $9, more…

If you missed last week’s deals on Apple Watch Series 3, fret not. Amazon and Walmart have your back with deals starting at just $199 for Apple’s smart wearable. The Series 3 is perfect for someone who doesn’t really care about the new ECG or fall detection features, but still wants Siri, HomeKit, and easy texting on their wrist.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro is also on sale in both sizes. I personally have the 11-inch Pro and love it. I never leave home without it, and it’s a crucial part of my everyday workflow when away from my desk. With a 120Hz ProMotion display, edge-to-edge screen, Face ID, and more, Apple’s latest-and-greatest tablet is always an awesome option, especially at up to $199 off.

For those who need a few extra cables or wireless chargers (let’s face it, that’s just about everyone), Anker has you covered there. In today’s Amazon Gold Box, the highly-rated power accessory company is offering great discounts on several of its charging accessories from $9. Whether you need MFi-certified Lightning cables, 7.5W wireless chargers, USB-C PD portable batteries, or even car chargers, Anker’s got you covered in its latest sale.

Anker PowerHouse 200 Review: Big power in a small portable generator [Video]

Amazon takes up to $50 off Apple Watch Series 4

