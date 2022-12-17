Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M2 iPad Pro $720, iPhone SE 3 $300 refurbished, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro from $720, iPhone SE 3 from $300, Apple Watch Series 8 $49 off, and much more…

If you’ve been holding off on picking up an iPad, it’s finally time. Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is on sale at up to $99 off right now, delivering the latest the company has to offer in the tablet space. Ready to handle anything you throw at it, pricing starts at $720, which is among the best we’ve seen so far. With Thunderbolt 4 support, Face ID, Wi-Fi 6E, and ProMotion technologies in tow, the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is ready to overhaul your modern mobile workflow with a compact, yet powerful device.

Is your phone getting a bit old? Well, Apple’s latest iPhone SE 3 is a great way to upgrade without breaking the bank. It centers around the A15 Bionic chip, which is one of the newer releases in the iPhone lineup, and even allows Apple to bring features like Cinematic and Night modes to the dual 12MP camera setup. You’ll find that Apple opted for a home button with Touch ID instead of Face ID here, and there’s no OLED display. However, at just $300 in this sale with refurbished discounts, you’ll find that larger storage capacities are even offered at up to $199 off, making now a great time to pick up an iPhone SE 3.

Continuing on upgrading your Apple kit, did you see that the Apple Watch Series 8 went on sale at $49 off earlier this week? This marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked so far, making the iconic smartwatch start at just $350. You’ll get all the latest features Apple just announced earlier this fall, including crash detection, an improved gyroscope, an always-on display, and much more.

CORSAIR’s bendable 45-inch 1440p 240Hz OLED monitor pre-orders now live at $2,000

HTC teases new VR headset coming next month to take on Meta Quest

LEGO officially reveals three Star Wars 2023 sets including TIE Bomber and 501st Battle Pack

Apple’s OG MagSafe Leather Wallet hits best price of the holiday season at $25 (Orig. $59)

