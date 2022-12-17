Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M2 iPad Pro $720, iPhone SE 3 $300 refurbished, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro from $720, iPhone SE 3 from $300, Apple Watch Series 8 $49 off, and much more…
If you’ve been holding off on picking up an iPad, it’s finally time. Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is on sale at up to $99 off right now, delivering the latest the company has to offer in the tablet space. Ready to handle anything you throw at it, pricing starts at $720, which is among the best we’ve seen so far. With Thunderbolt 4 support, Face ID, Wi-Fi 6E, and ProMotion technologies in tow, the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is ready to overhaul your modern mobile workflow with a compact, yet powerful device.
Is your phone getting a bit old? Well, Apple’s latest iPhone SE 3 is a great way to upgrade without breaking the bank. It centers around the A15 Bionic chip, which is one of the newer releases in the iPhone lineup, and even allows Apple to bring features like Cinematic and Night modes to the dual 12MP camera setup. You’ll find that Apple opted for a home button with Touch ID instead of Face ID here, and there’s no OLED display. However, at just $300 in this sale with refurbished discounts, you’ll find that larger storage capacities are even offered at up to $199 off, making now a great time to pick up an iPhone SE 3.
Continuing on upgrading your Apple kit, did you see that the Apple Watch Series 8 went on sale at $49 off earlier this week? This marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked so far, making the iconic smartwatch start at just $350. You’ll get all the latest features Apple just announced earlier this fall, including crash detection, an improved gyroscope, an always-on display, and much more.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Best Bluetooth ANC headphones: Which comes out on top from Sony, Apple, B&W, & Focal? [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Teenage Engineering TX-6 Review: A wild, one-of-a-kind music-making tool that’s going to cost you
- Tested: Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks make perfect gifts for iPhone 14 owners
- Tested: Shargeek’s classic Macintosh-themed 35W USB-C charger is the perfect stocking stuffer
- Value where it matters: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT Review [Video]
Gift Guides |
Simon’s fun and tidy office add-ons kick off from $15
- Ali’s favorite men’s fashion gift ideas from $25
- Jared’s top PC gaming battlestation upgrades from $35
- Rikka’s must-have smart home upgrades for any budget from $25
- Justin’s picks for gear musicians and creators will actually want
- Patrick’s guide to the perfect maker space
Pre-Orders |
CORSAIR’s bendable 45-inch 1440p 240Hz OLED monitor pre-orders now live at $2,000
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-orders available following reveal trailer drop at The Game Awards
- Sony confirms February 2023 PS VR2 release date and $550 price tag, pre-order this month
- PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
New Products, Guides, more |
HTC teases new VR headset coming next month to take on Meta Quest
- Dell’s Concept Luna laptop can be assembled by robots without adhesive and with minimal screws
- Nintendo adds Golden Axe II, Alien Storm, Virtua Fighter, more to SEGA Switch Online library
- Dreo launches new smart Macro Max S purifier that doubles as an air quality monitor
- Sony confirms fall 2023 release date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, plus more
- Subnautica V2.0 Living Large update delivers new base components and cloud saves
- LG’s latest 1440p 240Hz OLED gaming monitors offer up to 45 inches of screen from $1,000
- PlayStation 2022 wrap-up: Grab your personal gaming stats summary card and score a free gift
- Nomad launches new AirPods 3 Sport Case in one of three high-gloss finishes
- Turtle Beach’s latest Xbox Fuel Controller Charging Station has a built-in headset stand
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO officially reveals three Star Wars 2023 sets including TIE Bomber and 501st Battle Pack
- Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2022 Advent Calendars: Day 16
- LEGO’s new Jazz Club arrives as its Modular Building with 2,900 bricks on January 1
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s OG MagSafe Leather Wallet hits best price of the holiday season at $25 (Orig. $59)
- M2 MacBook Air arrives before Christmas at new all-time lows of $999 (Save $200)
- Apple launches $10 or less sci-fi and fantasy iTunes sale alongside holiday flicks and $1 rental
- Apple’s unlocked iPhone 12 Pro/Max go on sale in Premium Renewed condition from $599
Top Google Deals |
Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro have never sold for less following $60 discount to $140
- Latest Chromecast with Google TV streamers on sale: 4K hits $40 (Save 20%), plus HD at $20
- Google’s new Pixel Watch on sale for only second time with drop to $299 low (Save $51)
- Google’s latest Pixel 7/Pro return to Black Friday pricing starting at $499 (Reg. $599+)
Top Deals |
T-Mobile’s popular $25 per month 5G Home Internet now includes a free $100 gift card
- New all-time lows land on Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 with Assistant from $20 (Reg. $70+)
- Amazon takes extra 15% off Philips Hue color, dimmable, and filament smart bulbs from $22
- Journey 20% off sitewide holiday sale: MagSafe desk mat, 3-in-1 charger, iPhone cases, more
- OtterBox’s MagSafe 3K Wireless Power Bank just hit the Amazon all-time low at $24 (Reg. $50)
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!