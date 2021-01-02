Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor $120 off, shed-building kit $51, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor $120 off, shed-building kit $51, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, much more…
Did you get a new computer for Christmas? Well, if it has Thunderbolt 3, like all of Apple’s latest machines, then Samsung’s 32-inch monitor is the perfect accessory. Right now, we’re tracking a $120 discount, which makes it $450 total. It packs 92W Power Delivery charging capabilities as well as dual USB-A ports and Gigabit Ethernet, providing ample I/O through a single cable.
Need a place to store your new Christmas gifts? Well, why not build your own shed? Amazon has the 2x4basics custom kit on sale for $51 right now. Ready to build up to 10-feet long, this kit only requires 90-degree cuts, which can be achieved with a miter or hand saw, among many other methods.
Maybe your latest present included a new smartphone? Well, Anker’s sale offers a plethora of must-have accessories like chargers, cables, and much more. The PowerPort Cube delivers multiple AC outlets as well as USB ports to keep all of your gear charged and ready-to-go at $16. Plus, there are cameras and even smart scales available here, so be sure to give it a look before prices go back up.
New Products, Guides, more |
RGB your gaming chair? Yes, you can: Vertagear SL5000 Kit Review [Video]
- Tested: A closer look at Bellroy’s vibrant hybrid leather iPhone 12 case
- Check out all of LEGO’s new 2021 sets: Star Wars, Technic, Creator, much more
- Review: Hands-on with Ukutune’s mid-tier ash wood tenor ukulele
- LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina review: Ending 2020 with LEGO’s largest Star Wars set of the year
- Best LEGO sets of 2020: Check out our favorite Star Wars, Ideas, and other builds
Top Deals |
Aukey’s Amazon sale has 100W USB-C chargers, car mounts, multi-port hubs, more from $11
- Nordstrom Rack’s Outerwear Event takes up to 70% off The North Face, Spyder, more
- Latest Anker sale discounts new projectors, USB-C hubs, more from $9
- Alienware’s new 360Hz Gaming Monitor now $244 off in Dell’s end of year sale, more
- Fossil’s premium Tech Organizer plunges $20 at Amazon, now $69
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ returns to Amazon low at $151 off, more from $30
- eufyCam home security system requires no subscription + has 365-day battery at $100 off
- Home Depot’s after Christmas sale offers up to 75% off trees, decorations, more from $2.50
- Add SOG’s Sync II Traveler Multi-Tool to your EDC at $25 (Reg. $60+), more from $11
- Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf falls to a new low in all sizes at $12 each (40% off)
- Save on Google Android smartphones: Pixel 3a drops to $190, more
- Take nearly $50 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for a limited time
- Expercom’s end of the year Apple sale takes over $100 off latest iPad Pro, more
- VAVA’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub packs Gigabit Ethernet, SD, dual 4K HDMI, more at $66
- Coleman’s 50-Quart Xtreme Cooler keeps the beers cold for 5-days, now $27 (Reg. $49)
- Satechi’s New Year sitewide sale takes up to 25% off latest chargers and accessories
- Save 50% on Motorola’s unlocked One Action Android smartphone at $175
- Columbia’s Winter Sale offers up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, boots, more from $8
- L.L. Bean Winter Sale slashes up to 50% off boots, outerwear, pullovers, more
- Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Event takes up to 40% off hundreds of top brands + free shipping
- This Raspberry Pi 4 4GB starter kit includes all the essentials at $80 (Save 20%)
- GameStop end of year sale up to 60% off Funko, gamer hoodies, collectibles, more
- Timbuk2, AmazonBasics, and Osprey bags are up to 60% off at Amazon, now priced from $26
- SKIL, DEWALT, Bosch, + Matebo HPT power tool deals start as low as $68 (Up to 54% off)
- Ray-Ban, Oakley, more up to 50% off during Sunglass Hut’s Semi-Annual Sale
- Disney Twice Upon a Year sale now live at up to 40% off: Baby Yoda, apparel, more from $2
- Save up to 30% on Fibaro, Aeotec, and other Z-Wave smart home gear from $30
- Put this affordable leather Apple Watch band on your wrist for just $7
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!