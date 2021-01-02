FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor $120 off, shed-building kit $51, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor $120 off, shed-building kit $51, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, much more…

Did you get a new computer for Christmas? Well, if it has Thunderbolt 3, like all of Apple’s latest machines, then Samsung’s 32-inch monitor is the perfect accessory. Right now, we’re tracking a $120 discount, which makes it $450 total. It packs 92W Power Delivery charging capabilities as well as dual USB-A ports and Gigabit Ethernet, providing ample I/O through a single cable.

Need a place to store your new Christmas gifts? Well, why not build your own shed? Amazon has the 2x4basics custom kit on sale for $51 right now. Ready to build up to 10-feet long, this kit only requires 90-degree cuts, which can be achieved with a miter or hand saw, among many other methods.

Maybe your latest present included a new smartphone? Well, Anker’s sale offers a plethora of must-have accessories like chargers, cables, and much more. The PowerPort Cube delivers multiple AC outlets as well as USB ports to keep all of your gear charged and ready-to-go at $16. Plus, there are cameras and even smart scales available here, so be sure to give it a look before prices go back up.

RGB your gaming chair? Yes, you can: Vertagear SL5000 Kit Review [Video]

Aukey’s Amazon sale has 100W USB-C chargers, car mounts, multi-port hubs, more from $11

