Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro from $700, Apple Watch SE 2 Cellular $290, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro from $700, Apple Watch SE 2 with cellular hits $290, Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen $50, and much more…
To end the week, we uncovered a discount that dropped Apple’s now previous-generation 11-inch M1 iPad Pro by $99. Starting now at $700, you’ll find that this tablet still delivers a high-end and high-performance experience with Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 support, Face ID, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and Apple Pencil 2 support. With all those features, you’ll find that the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro will be come integral to your design or video editing workflow if that’s what you have on task thanks to the powerful processor and gorgeous display.
Have you been waiting for a new Apple Watch to launch that has the feature you want at a lower cost? Well, Apple’s latest Watch SE 2 is a fantastic option for your wearable needs. As the company’s latest budget-focused launch, you’ll find the Apple Watch SE 2 packs watchOS 9, both heart rate and sleep tracking as well as step counting, fitness monitoring, as well as the just-added crash detection feature. Apple Watch SE 2 is on sale for $290 with cellular connectivity, marking only the second price drop that we’ve tracked so far.
Are you looking for a way to upgrade your smart home? Well, Google’s Assistant ecosystem is probably one of the most robust out there. Right now you can pick up the Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $50, which saves 50% from its normal $100 going rate and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked. Delivering a 7-inch screen backed by Assistant, you’ll find that this smart home speaker will become a crucial part of your cooking workflow this holiday season if you’ve never had one before. I use it frequently at home when cooking to set multiple named timers to know when a specific part of a dish finishes and it lets me know audibly what the next step is when cooking a meal.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Review: Anker Liberty 4 earbuds take on AirPods with ANC, Spatial Audio, and heart rate monitoring
Black Friday 2022 |
Costco Black Friday Ad 2022 revealed: Deals start Oct. 31, Apple Thanksgiving Day sale, more
- Black Friday 2022 guide
- Best Buy launches early Black Friday sale with Samsung Frame TV all-time lows, more
Pre-Orders |
PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor with 55-inch mini-LED panel finally goes up for pre-order
New Products, Guides, more |
Nomad launches new 30W USB-C GaN charger with retro transparent housing
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is gaining 30 new playable characters on November 1
- Rode launches new dedicated pro-grade USB-C game streaming mics and FX software today
- Sony’s new Earth Blue LinkBuds S feature recycled water bottle materials and marbled look
- NZXT’s new H5 Flow/Elite cases feature toolless design, plus new T120 air cooler launches
- SANDMARC’s new all-black Titanium Apple Watch band exclusively 10% off for 9to5 readers
- MUJJO intros new leather MagSafe wallets with hidden spring mechanisms and silicone grip
- Latest ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED brings laptops into the 21st century
- New lineup of Spigen 10.9-inch iPad cases and folios now live starting from $20 (Up to 26% off)
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO announces four new Ideas kits, including Orient Express train, Polaroid camera, more
- LEGO’s retro-inspired 1,250-piece Galaxy Explorer falls to best price yet at $75 (Reg. $100)
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 silicone case falls to new all-time low at $18 (Reg. $35)
- Apple’s MacBook Air delivers M2 performance and MagSafe from $1,049 (Save $150)
- Apple Pencil 2 falls to new all-time low of $79 in time for M2 iPad Pro launch day (Save $50)
- Official Apple Watch Sport Bands stylize your Series 8 from $25 all-time lows (Reg. $49)
- Save $79 on Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case, now down to $170
- New models may be coming, but Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pros are a better buy at $400 off
- New Amazon low just hit Apple’s official Saddle Brown AirTag Leather Loop at $20 (Reg. $39)
- Apple Watch Ultra returns to all-time low for second time with Ocean Loop band at $780
- Save $100 on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 with Amazon all-time low discounts from $399
- Apple preps you for Halloween movie night with recent spooky favorites at $8, plus $1 HD rental
Top Google Deals |
New all-time low drops Google Tensor-powered Pixel 6a down to $299 (Save $150)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro land at new all-time low with ANC in tow, now $150 (Save $50)
Top Deals |
Second-best discount delivers Samsung’s M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor at $530 (Save $170)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, HOKA, Carhartt, more
- Cole Haan Treat Yourself Sale takes up to 40% off boots, sneakers, outerwear, more
- Anker’s latest sale discounts USB-C GaN chargers, MagSafe power banks, more from $22
