Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro from $700, Apple Watch SE 2 Cellular $290, more

To end the week, we uncovered a discount that dropped Apple’s now previous-generation 11-inch M1 iPad Pro by $99. Starting now at $700, you’ll find that this tablet still delivers a high-end and high-performance experience with Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 support, Face ID, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and Apple Pencil 2 support. With all those features, you’ll find that the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro will be come integral to your design or video editing workflow if that’s what you have on task thanks to the powerful processor and gorgeous display.

Have you been waiting for a new Apple Watch to launch that has the feature you want at a lower cost? Well, Apple’s latest Watch SE 2 is a fantastic option for your wearable needs. As the company’s latest budget-focused launch, you’ll find the Apple Watch SE 2 packs watchOS 9, both heart rate and sleep tracking as well as step counting, fitness monitoring, as well as the just-added crash detection feature. Apple Watch SE 2 is on sale for $290 with cellular connectivity, marking only the second price drop that we’ve tracked so far.

Are you looking for a way to upgrade your smart home? Well, Google’s Assistant ecosystem is probably one of the most robust out there. Right now you can pick up the Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $50, which saves 50% from its normal $100 going rate and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked. Delivering a 7-inch screen backed by Assistant, you’ll find that this smart home speaker will become a crucial part of your cooking workflow this holiday season if you’ve never had one before. I use it frequently at home when cooking to set multiple named timers to know when a specific part of a dish finishes and it lets me know audibly what the next step is when cooking a meal.

