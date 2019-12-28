Best of 9to5Toys: Anker post-Christmas sale, iPhone 6s from $50, Apple CarPlay receiver for $260, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Anker’s post-Christmas sale takes place, iPhone 6s goes on sale from $50, Apple CarPlay receiver drops to $260, and more…

Nomad Base Station

While Christmas and the major holiday season has come to a close, thankfully, sales have not. Anker’s post-Christmas extravaganza is in full swing with plenty of deals to choose from. You’ll find battery packs, projectors, speakers, and more. Want to know the best part? It all starts at just $9 Prime shipped at Amazon. If you missed out on some of this year’s best deals, swing by Anker’s last major sale of the year before it’s too late.

For those who wanted to get the $99 iPhone 6s on Black Friday, but couldn’t, do we have the sale for you. Cricket Wireless is offering the 6s for $50 when you activate a new line of service and port in your number. Would you rather not sign up for Cricket’s service? Walmart has a Straight Talk version of the iPhone 6s on sale for just $99. Both of these devices would make great backup phones, especially when you consider they went for $649 originally.

If your vehicle didn’t come with Apple CarPlay built-in, it’s time to upgrade. I’ve had a third-party CarPlay receiver in my ride since 2015 and it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It allows me to easily see my route when on a road trip, and gaining podcast and Apple Music support is a killer add-on. Plus, calls and texts are seamless to reply to without taking your attention off the road. We spotted a receiver that does all this and more for just $260 right now, which is a $90 discount from its regular price.

New Products, Guides, more |

Fluance Reference Turntable Review: Taking vinyl to the next level [Video]

Write-off Week: Save money on tax-deductible business expenses before the year ends!

Amazon wraps up holiday shopping season by recapping best-sellers and more

[Update: Day 24] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2019 Advent Calendars

Top Deals |

Be sure to like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!