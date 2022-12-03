Best of 9to5Toys: 24-inch M1 iMac from $960 refurb, Studio Display up to $150 off, and more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 24-inch M1 iMac from $960 refurb, Studio Display up to $150 off, latest 10.9-inch iPad drops to $419, and much more…

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac has a lot to like, including an ultra-thin profile and plenty of power. You’ll find the M1 chip here which is Apple’s first foray into desktop-class processing, and it packs a punch. With at least 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, the 24-inch iMac also delivers a 4.5K display and at least 7-cores of processing power. Add to that the 1080p FaceTime camera, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C/Thunderbolt, and more, the 24-inch iMac is a great add to your office productivity setup. It’s on sale from $960 in Woot’s latest refurbished sale, so you won’t want to miss out on these deals as they won’t be around long.

Do you already have an Apple setup that needs a new monitor? Well, Apple’s Studio Display is a great choice for your desk setup and is currently on sale at up to $150 off. Pricing starts at $1,499 and you’ll find just about every model is on sale right now. With a 5K resolution, built-in FaceTime camera, speakers, and up to 96W passthrough charging, the Studio Display can run your entire Apple setup with a single cable.

Speaking of the latest Apple has to offer, the company’s brand-new 10.9-inch iPad is currently on sale for a price that beats our Black Friday mention. That’s right, the latest iPad is on sale at $419, which is the second-best deal that we’ve tracked so far since it was released. Packing an all-new design for the entry-level tablet, you’ll find a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display, Touch ID in the power button, USB-C, and more here.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Pre-Orders |

New Products, Guides, more |

December PlayStation Plus FREE games: Mass Effect Trilogy, Biomutant, more

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

Here’s our first look at seven upcoming LEGO Marvel 2023 kits: Hulkbuster, Morbius, more

Top Apple Deals |

Apple’s new 35W Dual USB-C Charger sees first discount to $52 at Amazon

Top Google Deals |

Lenovo’s latest Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen with Dolby Atmos falls to new all-time low at $167

Top Deals |

Best prices yet land on Samsung’s lineup of Frame 2022 AirPlay 2 TVs from $430

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!