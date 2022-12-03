Best of 9to5Toys: 24-inch M1 iMac from $960 refurb, Studio Display up to $150 off, and more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 24-inch M1 iMac from $960 refurb, Studio Display up to $150 off, latest 10.9-inch iPad drops to $419, and much more…
Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac has a lot to like, including an ultra-thin profile and plenty of power. You’ll find the M1 chip here which is Apple’s first foray into desktop-class processing, and it packs a punch. With at least 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, the 24-inch iMac also delivers a 4.5K display and at least 7-cores of processing power. Add to that the 1080p FaceTime camera, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C/Thunderbolt, and more, the 24-inch iMac is a great add to your office productivity setup. It’s on sale from $960 in Woot’s latest refurbished sale, so you won’t want to miss out on these deals as they won’t be around long.
Do you already have an Apple setup that needs a new monitor? Well, Apple’s Studio Display is a great choice for your desk setup and is currently on sale at up to $150 off. Pricing starts at $1,499 and you’ll find just about every model is on sale right now. With a 5K resolution, built-in FaceTime camera, speakers, and up to 96W passthrough charging, the Studio Display can run your entire Apple setup with a single cable.
Speaking of the latest Apple has to offer, the company’s brand-new 10.9-inch iPad is currently on sale for a price that beats our Black Friday mention. That’s right, the latest iPad is on sale at $419, which is the second-best deal that we’ve tracked so far since it was released. Packing an all-new design for the entry-level tablet, you’ll find a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display, Touch ID in the power button, USB-C, and more here.
Hands-on: Seagate Star Wars portable hard drives arrive just in time for gift ideas [Video]
Shargeek’s new Macintosh-inspired Retro 67 USB-C charger has a working LED display
- Sony confirms February 2023 PS VR2 release date and $550 price tag, pre-order this month
- PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor with 55-inch mini-LED panel finally goes up for pre-order
December PlayStation Plus FREE games: Mass Effect Trilogy, Biomutant, more
- Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins, Ramattra debut, more
- Next official Super Mario Bros. movie trailer debuts today as part of the latest Nintendo Direct
Here’s our first look at seven upcoming LEGO Marvel 2023 kits: Hulkbuster, Morbius, more
- New LEGO 2023 sets have been announced: Star Wars, Technic, Speed Champions, more
- Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2022 Advent Calendars: Day 2
- LEGO Cyber Monday sale discounts Star Wars, Marvel, Transformers, and other kits from $7
Apple’s new 35W Dual USB-C Charger sees first discount to $52 at Amazon
- Apple launches first iTunes Christmas movie sale of the year with $8 holiday flicks
- Save $99 on Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard at a new all-time low of $250
- Apple Watch Series 7 Nike+ style falls to $450 low at $79 off alongside Nike+ Series 6 at $397
- Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro returns to all-time low at $100 off via Amazon
- Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 hit all-time low of $200 in Cyber Monday Sale (Reg. $249)\
Lenovo’s latest Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen with Dolby Atmos falls to new all-time low at $167
- Foldables are finally more affordable with $449 off Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 at $1,351
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra hits $736 (Orig. $1,200) in cert. refurb Android Woot sale
- Upgrade your home Wi-Fi ahead of the holidays with Google’s mesh systems from $70 (30% off)
Best prices yet land on Samsung’s lineup of Frame 2022 AirPlay 2 TVs from $430
- Backcountry Cyber Monday cuts 70% off North Face, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, more
- Nike Cyber Monday Sale offers extra 25% off your purchase: Air Force, Dri-FIT, more
- All-time low drops Skagen’s Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch to $137 (Reg. $295)
- Arc Pulse iPhone 14 Pro/Max bumper cases see first discounts at 15% off from $50, more
- Herman Miller takes 25% off iconic midcentury furniture, gaming chairs, more
- PlayStation End of Year sale with over 800 titles goes live from $1.50
