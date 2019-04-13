Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 48-hour sale, 2nd Gen AirPods drop to $140, Series 3 Apple Watch for $229, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s 48-hour flash sale, Apple’s brand-new AirPods get their first discount, pick up Apple’s 42mm Watch Series 3 back at one of its all-time low prices, more…
Yesterday, Best Buy started a 48-hour flash sale. In the mass of discounts, you’ll be able to save on Apple’s latest laptops and tablets, streaming accessories, TVs, Chromebooks, and more. If you’ve been holding off on picking up some new tech, be sure to swing by the sale to see if what you need is discounted.
If you haven’t yet picked up Apple’s 2nd Generation AirPods, now’s a great chance to grab them at a discount. Costco is currently offering the 2nd Gen AirPods for $140 with the standard wired charging case. However, Costco also had the wireless model on sale for $180, it’s since gone out of stock (though some might be able to find it in store).
The Series 3 Apple Watch is still a great option for many who don’t need the ECG feature of the Series 4. With waterproofing, a fast processor, and great display, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a fantastic buy if you’ve yet to dive into the smart watch ecosystem. It’s back on sale at $229, making it more affordable than its bigger brother which comes in at $499.
Desk Shelf Review: Level up your workspace with a shelf and Qi charging pad [Video]
- Become engulfed in the dark side w/ Vader Immortal Episode 1 VR
- LEGO unveils new 1,700-piece Tantive IV set with five minifigures at Star Wars Celebration
- The Brudger EXP-6 camper delivers everything you need in a rugged design
- What you need to know about Wag, Amazon’s private label pet food brand
- Circle Home Plus launches with an improved suite of screen time and internet management tools
- Scan Dimension debuts SOL 3D Scanner, an affordable way to 3D print copies of existing objects
- You can finally change your PSN Online ID starting today
- Canon announces new Rebel SL3 DSLR with 4K, eye-detecting auto-focus and more
- Roku to roll out improved single sign-in, voice enhancements and more with future update
- Seagate reveals LaCie 2big RAID & Rugged RAID Shuttle, high-end storage with Thunderbolt 3
- Bang & Olufsen unveils Beovision Harmony OLED TV w/ Falcon Wing speakers
Anker’s latest Amazon sale has USB-C hubs, new eufyCam E system, more from $12
- This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $5 best-sellers, iTunes Extras under $10, Star Wars, more
- Save 25% on this Linksys Velop Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System at $150 shipped, more
- Google Pixel XL with 128GB of storage can be yours for $250 (Orig. $869)
- Microsoft Spring Sale now live w/ up to 75% off over 450 digital Xbox games + more
- At just $2 per month, this iPhone 7 deal is an easy buy for kids and grandparents
- Outfit your smart home with three Alexa-enabled TP-Link Light Switches for $100 (Save $20)
- Arlo’s Baby Monitor packs HomeKit support, 1080p image quality and more at $170 (Save $30)
- Pad & Quill Canvas/Leather MacBook bags from $108: messenger, satchel, more
- Blink XT Outdoor Security Cameras deliver 1080p feeds, free cloud recording from $80 (40% off)
- Take a ride w/ CarPlay or Android Auto using Kenwood’s 7-inch Receiver: $299 ($100 off), more
- Apple’s official Milanese Loop Watch Band sees rare price drop to $90 (Orig. $149)
- This $79 AirPrint-enabled Brother laser printer is perfect for college students & small businesses
- Score rare savings on new Philips Hue lights, up to 30% off: Kitchen pendants, outdoors, more
- Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air returns to $999 (Reg. $1,199)
- DIYers, it’s time to prep for spring projects with these must-have DEWALT tools from $99
- Amazon and B&H take up to $400 off Apple’s 21- and 27-inch Retina iMacs
- LG’s 43-inch 4K UHD Monitor has USB-C and plenty of screen real estate at $499 (23% off), more
- Replace your aging smartphone with Google’s unlocked 64GB Pixel 2: $279.50 (Refurb, Orig. $649)
- Dock your Apple Watch on elago’s Game Boy stand for $12 shipped
