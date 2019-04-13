Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 48-hour sale, 2nd Gen AirPods drop to $140, Series 3 Apple Watch for $229, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s 48-hour flash sale, Apple’s brand-new AirPods get their first discount, pick up Apple’s 42mm Watch Series 3 back at one of its all-time low prices, more…

Yesterday, Best Buy started a 48-hour flash sale. In the mass of discounts, you’ll be able to save on Apple’s latest laptops and tablets, streaming accessories, TVs, Chromebooks, and more. If you’ve been holding off on picking up some new tech, be sure to swing by the sale to see if what you need is discounted.

If you haven’t yet picked up Apple’s 2nd Generation AirPods, now’s a great chance to grab them at a discount. Costco is currently offering the 2nd Gen AirPods for $140 with the standard wired charging case. However, Costco also had the wireless model on sale for $180, it’s since gone out of stock (though some might be able to find it in store).

The Series 3 Apple Watch is still a great option for many who don’t need the ECG feature of the Series 4. With waterproofing, a fast processor, and great display, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a fantastic buy if you’ve yet to dive into the smart watch ecosystem. It’s back on sale at $229, making it more affordable than its bigger brother which comes in at $499.

Desk Shelf Review: Level up your workspace with a shelf and Qi charging pad [Video]

