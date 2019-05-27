Memorial Day often brings a wide range of deals each year and 2019 is certainly not an exception to the rule. Amazon, Best Buy, Target and a number of fashion retailers are all offering notable promotions today. Whether you’re looking to save on Apple products, smart home gear, or TVs, there is something for everyone on sale. Head below for all of the best Memorial Day deals.

Best Apple Deals |

While Best Buy and Amazon stole the show on Friday with aggressive discounts on MacBooks and iPads, Target is offering the best Memorial Day deal on Apple Watch. The latest Series 4 is discounted by $75 today only. We’ve typically seen $50 off throughout April and May, but today’s offer marks the biggest price drop available to date. Some models are beginning to sell out, so jump on this one if you’re at all interested in grabbing the newest wearable from Apple.

The aforementioned Memorial Day sale at Best Buy takes up to $400 off the latest MacBooks and iPads from Apple. You’ll also find HomePod on sale for $250 along with a host of other notable deals. Amazon is currently matching many of these offers, too.

Rounding out the list of notable Apple deals is Amazon’s sale on official iPhone cases starting at $20. Just about every style, including leather, folio, and clear cases are on sale here, marking the most wide-ranging inventory of deals we’ve seen on these accessories. And don’t miss the iTunes Memorial Day sale with deals from $5.

Save big on HP displays, accessories, printers, and much more via its Memorial Day Sale on now. Our top picks:

Best Google Deals |

Nest Hub returns to $68, down from its regular $129 price tag, for Memorial Day along with a two-pack of Home Mini speakers for $49. There’s never been a better time to jump in with Google Assistant. Each of today’s deals mark new or near matches of all-time low prices.

Meanwhile, the Nest x Yale smart lock is also on sale for $211 from its usual $279 price tag. That’s a $30 savings off the current Memorial Day prices we’re seeing at other retailers. This smart lock is an ideal Google Nest Hub companion and brings protection to your Assistant-based smart home. The bundled Nest Connect introduces Wi-Fi integrations, allowing you to control the lock from anywhere.

Other notable Google deals include:

Best Smart Home Deals |

Memorial Day is a great time to expand or start your smart home thanks to aggressive discounts at a variety of retailers. Headlining the best Memorial Day deals is this Philips Hue sale at Amazon. Outside of Black Friday, this is arguably the biggest sale you’ll find throughout the year. Deal start at $13 on just about every product within the Philips Hue lineup.

Prefer something a bit different? Nanoleaf HomeKit-enabled lights are also on sale for Memorial Day. Swing by our roundup for all of the best deals starting at $170. Although pricier across the board than Philips Hue, these lights offer a next-level of functionality with a unique approach to smart home illumination. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Other notable smart home deals:

The best of the rest |

Make sure to check out our roundup of the best Memorial Day fashion deals, as well. Inside you’ll find some of this year’s best sales from Nike, Banana Republic, Levi’s, North Face and many more. Of course, these deals will be done tonight, so it’s a great time to refresh your summer wardrobe at a hefty discount.

Tech:

Home Goods:

