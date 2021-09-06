Best Labor Day Deals: Save on Apple, Google, smart home gear, TVs, home goods, more

Labor Day is marking the end of summer with plenty of notable sales. With the largest collection of discounts since Prime Day, you’ll be able to save on nearly every product category with some of the best prices to date. Below you’ll find all of the best Labor Day deals on tech, home goods, fashion, and more.
Tech |
As usual, Labor Day means a host of notable deals on smart home tech, TVs, gear from Apple, Google, and many others. Now that the annual Best Buy 4-day sale is coming to a close, time is running out to lock-in notable discounts on iPad Pro Magic Keyboards, Apple Watch, and more. You can browse through all of our top picks from this promotion right here ahead of this week’s big Apple news cycle.
Other notable deals include:
- Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air returns to second-best prices yet at $99 off
- AirPods Pro see Labor Day discount to 2021 low of $180 (Reg. $249) + AirPods at $100
- Labor Day 4K TV deals: 65-inch Google TV $600 off, LG OLEDs, The Frame, more from $480
- Anker’s all-new PowerWave Go charger sees first discount to $153 with our exclusive code
- Labor Day Amazon tablet deals from $40: All-new Fire HD 10, kids’ models, more
- Save $122 on Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $77
- Amazon clears out all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases at new all-time lows from $14
- Amazon starts the week with latest Echo speakers and displays on sale from $20
- Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe cases now up to 65% off from $17
- Google Nest Hub Max delivers a 10-inch Assistant display with rare price cut to $200
- Latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 falls to new all-time low at $400 (Save $80)
- ROCCAT gaming gear plummets to new all-time lows at up to 50% off for Labor Day
- BenQ’s GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector sees notable $50 price cut
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat automates your winter heating from $154 (Reg. $249)
- Ready to start gaming on PC? This desktop turns RTX on with 3070 Ti + Ryzen 7 at $2,250
Home Goods and Green Deals |
Home Goods are yet another category seeing notable price cuts this Labor Day, with a collection of offers spanning everything from kitchen appliances to robotic vacuums and more. You’ll find all of our top picks that are still ongoing down below.
Other notable deals include:
- Anker robotic vacuums see up to $120 holiday price drops today, deals from $140
- AeroGarden Labor Day sale up to 35% off with indoor garden kits from $58 shipped + more
- Load up on Brita Standard Water Replacement Filters: 6-pack now $18 (Reg. $28)
- Save 25% on NutriBullet’s 1200-Watt Combo Extractor and Blender at under $113
- Brim’s 15 bar espresso machine ups your morning coffee game at a low of $105
- LectroFan’s Micro2 sleep machine doubles as a Bluetooth speaker from $19 (30% off)
- These Amazon Basics office pieces are up to 46% off starting at $38, more
- Roborock’s S5 MAX robot vacuum and mop returns to low of $379.50 (Save $170)
- Bring home a Dash Deluxe Masticating Juicer for the fall, now down to $80 shipped
Fashion |
This time around for Labor Day, as always, we’re seeing plenty of fashion deals. Amongst all of the ongoing sale, an easy highlight has to be the Under Armour event that’s taking up to 65% off a selection of gear for fall workouts and more. You can find all of our top picks over on this page.
Other notable deals include:
- adidas Labor Day Weekend Event takes 30% off sitewide: Best-selling shoes, more
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more
- Levi’s Hello Fall Sale takes 40% off sitewide for its members + free shipping
- Crocs Labor Day Event takes 20% off select styles from $14: Clogs, sandals, more
- Sperry Summer Stock Up Event takes extra up to 40% off your purchase + free shipping
- Nordstrom Summer Sale is live with up to 60% off: Ray-Ban, Cole Haan, Nike, more
- TOMS Surprise Sale takes up to 65% off hundreds of styles: Boots, sneakers, more
- Vineyard Vines Summer Send-Off Sale offers up to 60% off: Pullovers, pants, dresses, more
- Eddie Bauer’s Labor Day Event takes 40% off your purchase + extra 50% off clearance
- Macy’s Labor Day Event takes up to 60% off + extra 20% off: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more
