Best Labor Day Deals: Save on Apple, Google, smart home gear, TVs, home goods, more

Labor Day is marking the end of summer with plenty of notable sales. With the largest collection of discounts since Prime Day, you’ll be able to save on nearly every product category with some of the best prices to date. Below you’ll find all of the best Labor Day deals on tech, home goods, fashion, and more.

As usual, Labor Day means a host of notable deals on smart home tech, TVs, gear from Apple, Google, and many others. Now that the annual Best Buy 4-day sale is coming to a close, time is running out to lock-in notable discounts on iPad Pro Magic Keyboards, Apple Watch, and more. You can browse through all of our top picks from this promotion right here ahead of this week’s big Apple news cycle.

Other notable deals include:

Home Goods are yet another category seeing notable price cuts this Labor Day, with a collection of offers spanning everything from kitchen appliances to robotic vacuums and more. You’ll find all of our top picks that are still ongoing down below.

Other notable deals include:

This time around for Labor Day, as always, we’re seeing plenty of fashion deals. Amongst all of the ongoing sale, an easy highlight has to be the Under Armour event that’s taking up to 65% off a selection of gear for fall workouts and more. You can find all of our top picks over on this page.

Other notable deals include:

