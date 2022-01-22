Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max $100 off, prev-gen. iPad Pro 12.9-inch $299 off, M1 Mac mini from $649, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max are $100 off, previous-generation iPad Pro up to $299 off, M1 Mac mini from $649, and much more…
If you’ve been holding off on picking up Apple’s high-end AirPods Max due to price, now could be your chance. Regularly $549, right now you can pick up the high-end headphones for $449, a full $100 off. AirPods Max deliver Apple’s H1 chip that offers instant pairing and cross-device syncing as well as Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos music playback, Hey Siri support, and more.
For those who have been holding off on picking up an iPad Pro, it’s also a great time to do just that. You can score a previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at up to $299 off today, which makes the high-end tablet start at just $850, which makes it a more budget-friendly buy all around. Sporting a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display, USB-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Face ID, the iPad Pro is a great option all around.
Ready for a new computer? Apple’s latest M1-powered Mac mini is a great choice. Sporting the latest M1 processor from Apple, you’ll find plenty of power to handle any task you could throw at it. Plus, both the 256GB and 512GB options are on sale right now, giving you the ability choose which storage amount fits your needs best. Discounted by $100, pricing now starts at $649 and makes this one of the most powerful desktops in the price range.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Review: Wyze Cam Pan v2 adds color night vision and more [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- DJI Mic wireless kit review: Versatile audio in a premium package [Video]
- Review: Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin pairs striking looks with hi-fi audio and AirPlay 2
- SanDisk’s latest 2TB Extreme PRO Portable Review: 2,000MB/s of best-in-class SSD
New Products, Guides, more |
PC Building Diary: Assembling my first gaming rig and why I should have gone pre-built instead
- Check out the special edition Lunar New Year Xbox Series S console design
- SteamDB currently claims under 100 titles will be ‘compatible’ with Steam Deck at launch
- Positive Grid intros new Mac and iOS RIFF guitar USB interface with metal chassis at $99
- Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask is coming to Switch Online next month
- Pottery Barn’s 2022 Spring Look Book refreshes your home with beautiful textures, colors, more
- Will Call of Duty be an Xbox exclusive? Sony doesn’t seem to think so at this point
- AMD’s new Radeon RX 6500 XT with 4GB of VRAM is the graphics card that shouldn’t exist
- Twelve South refreshes leather BookBook cover for M1 iPad Pro and white Magic Keyboard
- Banjo-Kazooie makes triumphant return to Nintendo, but only in the Expansion Pack
- adidas Valentine’s Day collection launches festive prints and pricing from $10
- Weber’s 2022 grill lineup includes smartphone connectivity, built-in LEDs, and more
- Get a good look at Netflix’s new Cuphead show in today’s debut trailer, launches next month
- Microsoft about to acquire Activision Blizzard and all its franchises in new $68.7 billion deal
- The North Face International Collection features limited-edition prints from $25
- Dune Spice Wars offers a slower-paced RTS with 4X elements, launching sometime in 2022
- Details and images of Bethesda’s Starfield companion Smartwatch surface
- Check out Regal Robot’s authentic new Rancor throne magnets from the ‘Book of Boba Fett’
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets you play all nine movies, launching on April 5
- LEGO officially discontinues augmented reality VIDIYO theme
- LEGO’s 3,000-piece Ideas Tree House sees rare discount down to low of $170, more from $11
- LEGO Boba Fett’s Palace reportedly launching in March with nearly 800 pieces and 7 minifigs
- LEGO’s new Clone Trooper pack and Ahsoka BrickHeadz sets are finally available
- LEGO debuts new 2,600-piece Ideas Globe launching next month
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro drops to $229 (Save $70)
- Apple journeys into the weekend with new $5 comedy movie sale alongside $1 HD rental
- Apple’s latest M1 iMac returns to Amazon all-time lows at up to $100 off from $1,199
- Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad 256GB returns to Amazon low at $30 off
- Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air down to holiday pricing at $900 (Save $99)
Top Deals |
HP Chromebook 11 x2 sports a detachable keyboard at $399 (Save $200)
- REI Outlet drops up to 50% off new markdowns: North Face, Columbia, Marmot, more
- Sierra Winter Clearance Event takes up to 70% off Carhartt, North Face, Marmot, more
- Backcountry takes extra 20% off The North Face, Helly Hansen, Columbia, and more
- Score Birkenstock sandals from $38 shipped during Woot’s Flash Sale
- Save on ESR iPhone gear: Leather MagSafe Wallet $17, 65W USB-C GaN Charger $10, more
- Amazfit’s T-Rex Smartwatch packs a 1.3-in. AMOLED display, 20-day battery life, more at $90
- Nanoleaf retires original HomeKit Light Panels, takes up to 50% off in commemorative clearance sale
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!