Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max $100 off, prev-gen. iPad Pro 12.9-inch $299 off, M1 Mac mini from $649, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max are $100 off, previous-generation iPad Pro up to $299 off, M1 Mac mini from $649, and much more…

If you’ve been holding off on picking up Apple’s high-end AirPods Max due to price, now could be your chance. Regularly $549, right now you can pick up the high-end headphones for $449, a full $100 off. AirPods Max deliver Apple’s H1 chip that offers instant pairing and cross-device syncing as well as Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos music playback, Hey Siri support, and more.

For those who have been holding off on picking up an iPad Pro, it’s also a great time to do just that. You can score a previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at up to $299 off today, which makes the high-end tablet start at just $850, which makes it a more budget-friendly buy all around. Sporting a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display, USB-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Face ID, the iPad Pro is a great option all around.

Ready for a new computer? Apple’s latest M1-powered Mac mini is a great choice. Sporting the latest M1 processor from Apple, you’ll find plenty of power to handle any task you could throw at it. Plus, both the 256GB and 512GB options are on sale right now, giving you the ability choose which storage amount fits your needs best. Discounted by $100, pricing now starts at $649 and makes this one of the most powerful desktops in the price range.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

New Products, Guides, more |

PC Building Diary: Assembling my first gaming rig and why I should have gone pre-built instead

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets you play all nine movies, launching on April 5

Top Apple Deals |

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro drops to $229 (Save $70)

Top Deals |

HP Chromebook 11 x2 sports a detachable keyboard at $399 (Save $200)

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!